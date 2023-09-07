ADDISON GRACE Shares New Single 'SLIME' Off Forthcoming Debut Album 'Diving Lessons'

Their new album will be released on September 29.

By: Sep. 07, 2023

POPULAR

Broadway Streaming Guide: September 2023 - Where to Stream THE LITTLE MERMAID & More Photo 1 Broadway Streaming Guide: September 2023 - What to Watch!
Album Review: Joplin & Virginia Woolf Live Inside Mary Bridget Davies On Her New Live Albu Photo 2 Mary Bridget Davies Frees Her Mind Musically
The Close Releases New Single and Music Video 'Coming To Break Your Heart' Photo 3 The Close Releases New Single and Music Video 'Coming To Break Your Heart'
Zach Bryan Sets 'The Quittin Time' 2024 Tour Dates Photo 4 Zach Bryan Sets 'The Quittin Time' 2024 Tour Dates

ADDISON GRACE Shares New Single 'SLIME' Off Forthcoming Debut Album 'Diving Lessons'

On September 29 singer-songwriter Addison Grace (he/they) will release their debut album, Diving Lessons via AWAL.

The album, co-produced and recorded by Cavetown’s Robin Skinner in London, highlights why they are considered one of the strongest members of a new generation of artists who blur the lines between bedroom pop, indie rock, emo, and folk, all without ever fitting into one of these categories.  

Today Addison continues to tease Diving Lessons with the release of new single “SLIME!.” The LP traces a narrative of naive innocence, traumatic disruption, anger, sadness, acceptance, and finally healing – “SLIME!” erupts as a mid-anger and sadness moment, with the twin adages “thank God that therapy is working,” and “I’ve been feeling like slime.”

Addison says, “‘SLIME!’ is meant to represent this sort’ve aggressive, messy “comeback era”. At this point in the album our character has learned that anger is the part of themselves that loves themselves the most. This isn’t a vengeful anger but instead a self interested and protective anger to make sure our character can’t be hurt like this again. They’ve slowly returned back to what they call “normal” but they’ll never really be who they were before all of this and it genuinely frustrates our character to be forced to accept that.”

Addison previously shared lead-single “White Lie,” a track that establishes the emotional heights found across the entire album. On the making of the album, co-producer, Cavetown’s Robin Skinner, notes, “Making Diving Lessons with Addison was such an honour. I produced Addison’s first song, Sugar Rush back in 2021, so it was really special to be asked to produce this debut album. We made these songs in my studio in Cambridge over the course of two weeks and not only is he incredibly talented behind the mic, but just an all around sweet buddy to have around. It felt like we were sending our son off to college when he left. His music has been such a joy to be a part of.”

This past month Addison has been on the road supporting Summer Salt on their U.S. tour and today he also announces his own headline run and first in support of Diving Lessons. The dates kick off October 21 in Portland, OR and conclude in Salt Lake City on November 21. Along the way the tour stops in New York City for a show at Mercury Lounge on November 3 and in Los Angeles on November 18 for a show at Echoplex.    

As the follow-up to Addison’s first two EPs - Immaturing and Things That Are Bad for Me, both released in 2022 - Diving Lessons showcases exponential growth for the 22-year old songwriter. Addison brings structure and vibrancy to their sound, creating a record that unfolds like a multi-act play, complete with characters, spectacle, and plenty of drama. With a narrative arc that tells a story from start to finish, Diving Lessons is at turns intimate, funny and gut-wrenching, filled with universal feelings that Addison believes could be felt by the twin characters of “nobody” and “anybody” who appear as protagonist and antagonist across the record. 

Diving Lessons is a huge step forward for Addison, someone who has experienced the power music has to heal and empower firsthand, and they hope it will have the same effect for listeners. Instead of insisting that trauma makes you stronger, or that there’s beauty in brokenness, this record is about the strength it takes to swim to the edge, even if there’s no relief in the lesson.

“This entire album is about healing, and going through something really hard as a teenager, and having to grow through it,” Addison said. “I named it Diving Lessons because when you hit the water, it hurts and it sucks, and you’re overstimulated and it’s hard, and you have to swim to the edge. That’s how this album feels to me.”

Addison Grace tour dates

Oct 21 - Hawthorne - Portland, OR 

Oct 22 - Madame Lou's - Seattle, WA 

Oct 23 - The Shrine (Basement) - Boise, ID 

Oct 25 - Bluebird - Denver, CO 

Oct 27 - Amsterdam - Minneapolis, MN 

Oct 28 - Sub T - Chicago, IL 

Oct 29 - Loving Touch - Detroit, MI 

Oct 30 - Mahalls - Cleveland, OH 

Oct 31 - Velvet Underground - Toronto, ON 

Nov 2 - Brighton MH - Boston, MA 

Nov 3 - Mercury Lounge - New York, NY 

Nov 4 - Foundry - Philadelphia, PA 

Nov 5 - Union Stage - DC 

Nov 6 - Canal Club - Richmond, VA 

Nov 8 - The Social - Orlando, FL 

Nov 9 - Purgatory - Atlanta, GA 

Nov 11 - The End - Nashville, TN 

Nov 13 - HOB - Cambridge Room - Dallas, TX 

Nov 14 - Antones - Austin, TX 

Nov 16 - Rebel lounge - PHX, AZ 

Nov 17 - HOB Voodoo - San Diego, CA 

Nov 18 - Echoplex - LA, CA 

Nov 19 - Cafe du Nord - San Fran, CA 

Nov 21 - Soundwell - Salt Lake City, UT

Photo by Monica Murray



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Fefe Dobson to Release EMOTION SICKNESS Album This Month Photo
Fefe Dobson to Release 'EMOTION SICKNESS' Album This Month

Multi platinum recording artist, Fefe Dobson, will release her new album ‘EMOTION SICKNESS’ via 21 Entertainment. The album, which includes the singles “I CAN’T LOVE HIM (AND LOVE YOU TOO)”, “HUNGOVER”, “RECHARGE MY HEART” AND “FCKN IN LOVE”, which charted in the top 40. Pre-save the album now!

2
New Joni Mitchell Song Like Veils Said Lorraine Released Photo
New Joni Mitchell Song 'Like Veils Said Lorraine' Released

Joni Mitchell has unveiled a never-before-heard song “Like Veils Said Lorraine” today from the forthcoming Joni Mitchell Archives, Vol. 3: The Asylum Years (1972-1975). Mitchell wrote “Like Veils Said Lorraine” and recorded it as a demo in late 1971/early 1972 at A&M Studios in Hollywood, CA. Watch the visualizer video for the song now!

3
Photo: Cher Unveils Christmas Album Cover; Get a First Listen Photo
Photo: Cher Unveils Christmas Album Cover; Get a First Listen

Cher has unveiled the cover of her upcoming Christmas album, which appeared to be titled 'Christmas.' The album will be released later this year. Check out the photo now! Find out everything we know about the album so far here.

4
Olivia Rodrigo to Perform at the 2023 MTV VMAs Photo
Olivia Rodrigo to Perform at the 2023 MTV VMAs

Olivia Rodrigo is confirmed to perform at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards. The performance will happen just days after Rodrigo's new album, 'GUTS,' is released tomorrow, September 8. Earlier this summer, Rodrigo released 'vampire,' the lead single from her sophomore album. The track was followed by 'bad idea right?,' which was released in August.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

Olivia Rodrigo Unveils 'GUTS' Bonus TracksOlivia Rodrigo Unveils 'GUTS' Bonus Tracks
Video: Apple TV+ Debuts THE SUPER MODELS Docu-Series Trailer With Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford, Linda Evangelista & Christy TurlingtonVideo: Apple TV+ Debuts THE SUPER MODELS Docu-Series Trailer With Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford, Linda Evangelista & Christy Turlington
Elijah Wolf Hits The Road with Julian Lage & Releases New Single 'Was It All Just A Dream'Elijah Wolf Hits The Road with Julian Lage & Releases New Single 'Was It All Just A Dream'
California's Sitting On Stacy Kicks Off Their Next Chapter With 'Baby Girl'California's Sitting On Stacy Kicks Off Their Next Chapter With 'Baby Girl'

Videos

Watch Chlöe Bailey's Tiny Desk Concert Video
Watch Chlöe Bailey's Tiny Desk Concert
Lady Gaga Debuts New Jazz Version of 'Stupid Love' in Las Vegas Video
Lady Gaga Debuts New Jazz Version of 'Stupid Love' in Las Vegas
Kylie Minogue Releases Brand New Video Tension Video
Kylie Minogue Releases Brand New Video Tension
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
THE BOOK OF MORMON
MOULIN ROUGE!
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
& JULIET
CHICAGO