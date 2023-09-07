ADDISON GRACE Shares New Single 'SLIME' Off Forthcoming Debut Album 'Diving Lessons'

On September 29 singer-songwriter Addison Grace (he/they) will release their debut album, Diving Lessons via AWAL.

The album, co-produced and recorded by Cavetown’s Robin Skinner in London, highlights why they are considered one of the strongest members of a new generation of artists who blur the lines between bedroom pop, indie rock, emo, and folk, all without ever fitting into one of these categories.

Today Addison continues to tease Diving Lessons with the release of new single “SLIME!.” The LP traces a narrative of naive innocence, traumatic disruption, anger, sadness, acceptance, and finally healing – “SLIME!” erupts as a mid-anger and sadness moment, with the twin adages “thank God that therapy is working,” and “I’ve been feeling like slime.”

Addison says, “‘SLIME!’ is meant to represent this sort’ve aggressive, messy “comeback era”. At this point in the album our character has learned that anger is the part of themselves that loves themselves the most. This isn’t a vengeful anger but instead a self interested and protective anger to make sure our character can’t be hurt like this again. They’ve slowly returned back to what they call “normal” but they’ll never really be who they were before all of this and it genuinely frustrates our character to be forced to accept that.”

Addison previously shared lead-single “White Lie,” a track that establishes the emotional heights found across the entire album. On the making of the album, co-producer, Cavetown’s Robin Skinner, notes, “Making Diving Lessons with Addison was such an honour. I produced Addison’s first song, Sugar Rush back in 2021, so it was really special to be asked to produce this debut album. We made these songs in my studio in Cambridge over the course of two weeks and not only is he incredibly talented behind the mic, but just an all around sweet buddy to have around. It felt like we were sending our son off to college when he left. His music has been such a joy to be a part of.”

This past month Addison has been on the road supporting Summer Salt on their U.S. tour and today he also announces his own headline run and first in support of Diving Lessons. The dates kick off October 21 in Portland, OR and conclude in Salt Lake City on November 21. Along the way the tour stops in New York City for a show at Mercury Lounge on November 3 and in Los Angeles on November 18 for a show at Echoplex.

As the follow-up to Addison’s first two EPs - Immaturing and Things That Are Bad for Me, both released in 2022 - Diving Lessons showcases exponential growth for the 22-year old songwriter. Addison brings structure and vibrancy to their sound, creating a record that unfolds like a multi-act play, complete with characters, spectacle, and plenty of drama. With a narrative arc that tells a story from start to finish, Diving Lessons is at turns intimate, funny and gut-wrenching, filled with universal feelings that Addison believes could be felt by the twin characters of “nobody” and “anybody” who appear as protagonist and antagonist across the record.

Diving Lessons is a huge step forward for Addison, someone who has experienced the power music has to heal and empower firsthand, and they hope it will have the same effect for listeners. Instead of insisting that trauma makes you stronger, or that there’s beauty in brokenness, this record is about the strength it takes to swim to the edge, even if there’s no relief in the lesson.

“This entire album is about healing, and going through something really hard as a teenager, and having to grow through it,” Addison said. “I named it Diving Lessons because when you hit the water, it hurts and it sucks, and you’re overstimulated and it’s hard, and you have to swim to the edge. That’s how this album feels to me.”

Addison Grace tour dates

Oct 21 - Hawthorne - Portland, OR

Oct 22 - Madame Lou's - Seattle, WA

Oct 23 - The Shrine (Basement) - Boise, ID

Oct 25 - Bluebird - Denver, CO

Oct 27 - Amsterdam - Minneapolis, MN

Oct 28 - Sub T - Chicago, IL

Oct 29 - Loving Touch - Detroit, MI

Oct 30 - Mahalls - Cleveland, OH

Oct 31 - Velvet Underground - Toronto, ON

Nov 2 - Brighton MH - Boston, MA

Nov 3 - Mercury Lounge - New York, NY

Nov 4 - Foundry - Philadelphia, PA

Nov 5 - Union Stage - DC

Nov 6 - Canal Club - Richmond, VA

Nov 8 - The Social - Orlando, FL

Nov 9 - Purgatory - Atlanta, GA

Nov 11 - The End - Nashville, TN

Nov 13 - HOB - Cambridge Room - Dallas, TX

Nov 14 - Antones - Austin, TX

Nov 16 - Rebel lounge - PHX, AZ

Nov 17 - HOB Voodoo - San Diego, CA

Nov 18 - Echoplex - LA, CA

Nov 19 - Cafe du Nord - San Fran, CA

Nov 21 - Soundwell - Salt Lake City, UT

Photo by Monica Murray