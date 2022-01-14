A Will Away Share New Single 'I've Got A Five'

A Will Away usher in the new year with the new single "I've Got A Five", the latest song from their forthcoming LP Stew, due out next month on February 18th via Rude Records. Pre-order the new album here.

The song tackles "musings on the breakdown of interpersonal relationships," explains the band. "As both parties grow ever more frustrated and hurt, someone inevitably starts keeping score. Eventually the whole thing becomes more about winning some unspoken wager rather than mending what's broken."

The sweetly somber track builds to a rumble and then resolves again in pattern on the back of math rock inspired rhythms. Earlier singles have already won attention from the likes of Brooklyn Vegan, The Alternative, and Spotify and Apple Music's "All New Rock" and "New In Rock" playlists respectively.

As with past efforts, Stew continues A Will Away's practice of including carefully constructed connecting narratives throughout their entire body of releases, using contextual clues and lyrical devices that the band call "breadcrumbs". Whether through the use of tone, lyrics, artwork themes, or song ordering; these "breadcrumbs" aim to envelop the listener in a sense of familiarity. In tandem, Stew attempts to assert that the sum of all human interactions and experiences, no matter how trivial, often prove pivotal and interwoven once given enough time to marinate together. Presented as a disjointed stream-of-consciousness with dozens of interconnected points, the record asks the listener to reflect and think critically about who they are, and why they are.

A Will Away is a 4-piece group hailing from Naugatuck, CT who are redefining what it means to be a Rock band in the modern era. Beginning in 2010, A Will Away found their footing through years of rigorous touring -- starting in basements and moving their way up to large venues and festival stages. Throughout the years the band has carefully refined their sound to create exceedingly catchy and approachable rock songs with a significant level of depth to reward repeat listeners.

After a decade of touring and sharpening their craft, the band has developed a bombastic and charming personality that's rough-around-the edges in all the right ways. Their music is profoundly honest and paints a vivid portrait of people who work hard, play hard, and relish in the adventures of life. Lyrically, the band speaks candidly about the human experience; often finding gravity in daily mundanities or humor in sorrow and tragedy.

Their influences stem from every point on the spectrum of Rock, Alternative, and Pop, giving their releases a satisfying variety that constantly blurs the lines of genre convention. Because of this, it can be near impossible to draw comparisons on what this band sounds like. But one thing is for sure -- it's damn good, and you've never heard anything like it.

Listen to the new single here: