Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
88rising, Goldenvoice & The Bowery Presents Announce Inaugural Head In The Clouds New York Music & Arts Festival

88rising, Goldenvoice & The Bowery Presents Announce Inaugural Head In The Clouds New York Music & Arts Festival

General tickets will go on-sale beginning Monday March 20 at 10AM ET.

Mar. 13, 2023  

88rising, the pioneering and internationally-renowned music and media company amplifying Asian talent and culture, Goldenvoice, the Los Angeles-based company behind concert events like Coachella and Stagecoach, and The Bowery Presents, the leading East Coast concert promoter, announce the first-ever 2023 Head In The Clouds New York Music & Arts Festival.

It'll take over Forest Hills Stadium in Queens, New York City on Saturday May 20 and Sunday May 21, 2023 notably taking place during Asian Pacific American Heritage Month. Registration launches today at 10am ET here. Registration pre-sale goes live on Friday March 17 at 10AM ET, while general on-sale follows Monday March 20 at 10AM ET here.

This marks the first time the Head In The Clouds festival has branched out to a new market in North America following a successful run in Los Angeles [2018-2019, 2021-2022] and 2022 festivals in Jakarta and Manila. It also represents a homecoming for 88rising, which was founded in New York City back in 2015. The hallowed ground of Forest Hills Stadium also celebrates its 100th anniversary this year.

This year, Head In The Clouds New York Music & Arts Festival will be partnering with non-profit organization Heart of Dinner, an organization directly addressing food insecurity and isolation experienced by Asian American seniors-two long-standing community issues heightened by the pandemic. The festival will be donating $1 per ticket to Heart of Dinner and working with them on activating on-site. More information below.

The lineup includes headliners NIKI, Rich Brian, ITZY, Beabadoobee, DPR Live & DPR Ian, MILLI and XG. Plus, artists such as Masiwei, Atarashii Gakko!, P-Lo, Raveena, Warren Hue and many more.

Full 2023 Head In The Clouds New York Lineup

Saturday, May 20

ITZY

Rich Brian

Beabadoobee

MILLI

Akini Jing

DUMBFOUNDEAD

FiFi ZHANG

Hojean

ISOxo

Paravi

Raveena

Spence Lee

Warren Hue

Sunday, May 21

NIKI

DPR Live

DPR Ian

XG

Atarashii Gakko!

Dabin

Knock2

LØREN

Masiwei

P-Lo

VEEGEE

WOLFTYLA

Yeek

In previous iterations, Head In The Clouds (Los Angeles) has hosted everyone from Joji, Rich Brian, Jackson Wang, and Keshi to Illenium, Audrey Nuna, Japanese Breakfast, Zedd, Kaskade, (G)I-DLE, Niki, and more.



Chart-Topping Chicago-Based Musician Sarantos Releases New Single Another Surgery Photo
Chart-Topping Chicago-Based Musician Sarantos Releases New Single 'Another Surgery'
Sarantos is a genre-fluid singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist with an ever-expanding catalog of releases. Hailing from Chicago, he has created both national and international chart-topping singles, while placing his songs on hit daytime TV shows like 'Days of Our Lives.' With more than 200K Spotify streams of his latest album, 'A Spoonful of Greece,' and another 35K on his past three singles, the award-winning artist continues his monthly release schedule with 'Another Surgery.'
Watch: Malina Moye Asks The Question, Are You Okay? In Her New Music Video F.I.N.E. Photo
Watch: Malina Moye Asks The Question, 'Are You Okay?' In Her New Music Video F.I.N.E.
Singer-songwriter-guitarist Malina Moye has released her contemporary blues rock opus F.I.N.E. (F*d Up, Insecure, Neurotic, and Emotionally unstable), the second single from her upcoming album 'Dirty,' which drops this Friday, March 17.
Julian Loida to Release Giverny Album in May Photo
Julian Loida to Release 'Giverny' Album in May
Julian Loida will unveil his new full-length album Giverny. Loida’s range of sound and genre exploration is largely a product of his synesthesia - music is a literal full-body experience for him, with sounds often invoking involuntary sensations of color, texture, or even taste. For Julian Loida, music is a visual art.
Kyle McKearney Announces Release of Sophomore Album Photo
Kyle McKearney Announces Release of Sophomore Album
Working once again with JUNO-winning producer Russell Broom (Jann Arden, Paul McCartney, Lindsay Ell), the 10 songs on A Traveler’s Lament display the Alberta-based singer/songwriter’s ever-evolving skills at combining country, blues, R&B and rock ‘n’ roll, all driven by his powerful voice and engaging storytelling.

From This Author - Michael Major


Whoopi Goldberg, Monique Coleman & More Join ASALI Short FilmWhoopi Goldberg, Monique Coleman & More Join ASALI Short Film
March 13, 2023

The voice cast includes: Academy Award winner Whoopi Goldberg, Monique Coleman (High School Musical), Ronen Rubinstein (9-1-1 Lone Star), Joy Ofodu (Mighty Express) and Lupita Pineda (activist) along with Maya Penn who is also the lead animator. Watch the video trailer for the new film now!
Julian Loida to Release 'Giverny' Album in MayJulian Loida to Release 'Giverny' Album in May
March 13, 2023

Julian Loida will unveil his new full-length album Giverny. Loida’s range of sound and genre exploration is largely a product of his synesthesia - music is a literal full-body experience for him, with sounds often invoking involuntary sensations of color, texture, or even taste. For Julian Loida, music is a visual art.
Kyle McKearney Announces Release of Sophomore Album 'A Traveler's Lament'Kyle McKearney Announces Release of Sophomore Album 'A Traveler's Lament'
March 13, 2023

Working once again with JUNO-winning producer Russell Broom (Jann Arden, Paul McCartney, Lindsay Ell), the 10 songs on A Traveler’s Lament display the Alberta-based singer/songwriter’s ever-evolving skills at combining country, blues, R&B and rock ‘n’ roll, all driven by his powerful voice and engaging storytelling.
Luke Combs Achieves Historic 15th Consecutive #1 Single With 'Going, Going, Gone'Luke Combs Achieves Historic 15th Consecutive #1 Single With 'Going, Going, Gone'
March 13, 2023

Luke Combs furthers his record-breaking run at country radio as his single, “Going, Going, Gone,” reaches #1 this week. This is Combs’ 15th consecutive #1 single—the longest consecutive streak for an artist since their debut—and makes Combs one of the fastest to accumulate 15 #1s, joining the ranks of Garth Brooks, Alan Jackson and Alabama.
Alice Phoebe Lou Returns With New Single 'Shelter'Alice Phoebe Lou Returns With New Single 'Shelter'
March 13, 2023

The Berlin-based artist has been taking the world by storm with a string sold-out shows in Australia, Japan, Taiwan and beyond to the delight of her global fanbase. Originally born in South Africa, Alice Phoebe Lou’s first taste of performing came at the age of 18 when she busked throughout Europe, wowing passers-by with her stunning vocals.
share