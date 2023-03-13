88rising, Goldenvoice & The Bowery Presents Announce Inaugural Head In The Clouds New York Music & Arts Festival

88rising, the pioneering and internationally-renowned music and media company amplifying Asian talent and culture, Goldenvoice, the Los Angeles-based company behind concert events like Coachella and Stagecoach, and The Bowery Presents, the leading East Coast concert promoter, announce the first-ever 2023 Head In The Clouds New York Music & Arts Festival.

It'll take over Forest Hills Stadium in Queens, New York City on Saturday May 20 and Sunday May 21, 2023 notably taking place during Asian Pacific American Heritage Month. Registration launches today at 10am ET here. Registration pre-sale goes live on Friday March 17 at 10AM ET, while general on-sale follows Monday March 20 at 10AM ET here.

This marks the first time the Head In The Clouds festival has branched out to a new market in North America following a successful run in Los Angeles [2018-2019, 2021-2022] and 2022 festivals in Jakarta and Manila. It also represents a homecoming for 88rising, which was founded in New York City back in 2015. The hallowed ground of Forest Hills Stadium also celebrates its 100th anniversary this year.

This year, Head In The Clouds New York Music & Arts Festival will be partnering with non-profit organization Heart of Dinner, an organization directly addressing food insecurity and isolation experienced by Asian American seniors-two long-standing community issues heightened by the pandemic. The festival will be donating $1 per ticket to Heart of Dinner and working with them on activating on-site. More information below.

The lineup includes headliners NIKI, Rich Brian, ITZY, Beabadoobee, DPR Live & DPR Ian, MILLI and XG. Plus, artists such as Masiwei, Atarashii Gakko!, P-Lo, Raveena, Warren Hue and many more.

Full 2023 Head In The Clouds New York Lineup

Saturday, May 20

ITZY

Rich Brian

Beabadoobee

MILLI

Akini Jing

DUMBFOUNDEAD

FiFi ZHANG

Hojean

ISOxo

Paravi

Raveena

Spence Lee

Warren Hue

Sunday, May 21

NIKI

DPR Live

DPR Ian

XG

Atarashii Gakko!

Dabin

Knock2

LØREN

Masiwei

P-Lo

VEEGEE

WOLFTYLA

Yeek

In previous iterations, Head In The Clouds (Los Angeles) has hosted everyone from Joji, Rich Brian, Jackson Wang, and Keshi to Illenium, Audrey Nuna, Japanese Breakfast, Zedd, Kaskade, (G)I-DLE, Niki, and more.