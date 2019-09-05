88rising Announce 'Head in the Clouds II' Release Date

After announcing their Head In The Clouds II crew album, throwing the 2nd edition of their Head in the Clouds festival at Los Angeles State Historic Park last month to over 22,000 fans and dropping the first single from their forthcoming crew album with NIKI's hypnotising "Indigo," 88rising are proud to share the pre-order for this year's version of the crew album, which features exclusive art direction from legendary Japanese illustrator Hajime Sorayama, who is creating all of the artwork as well as the merchandise to accompany the HITC II album campaign. Additionally, 88rising have enlisted flagship member Joji to executive produce the album. Head In The Clouds II will be released by 88rising and exclusively distributed by 12Tone Music on Friday, October 11, 2019. Pre-order HITC II HERE now.

The Head in the Clouds II campaign features collaborative work from legendary Japanese artist Hajime Sorayama, whose past work is included in the permanent collections at the MoMA in New York City and The Smithsonian Institution in DC. Sorayama, fresh off his recent collaboration with fashion designer Kim Jones for the Dior Men's Pre-Fall '19 collection, is acting as visual art director for the album and it's accompanying lines of merchandise. The campaign as well as the merch collection takes inspiration from the Japanese artist's signature "Sexy Robot" motifs, featuring graphics and prints on apparel and merchandise as well as all album and single art.

"Working with 88rising and seeing them reinterpret my work has been inspiring and refreshing. I love their creative energy and collaborating on new artwork specifically for their Head in the Clouds II album has been a real joy - it's nice to see that my robots can surf!" says Sorayama.

Exclusive Soroyama-designed Head in the Clouds II merchandise is available now via https://88nightmarket.com. The Soroyama illustrated cover art for the Head in the Clouds II crew album can also be found above.

While NIKI's "Indigo" was the first taste off the crew album with it's empowering and provocative take on feminine desire, today 88rising are proud to bring you "Just Used Music Again," single two from the HITC II album. The song is by Poet and Muse RHYME and legendary Japanese producer and DJ Shinichi Osawa, who have joined forces to become RHYME SO.





