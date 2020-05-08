5EB Releases His 'HIGHBERNATION' EP

Up-and-coming North London artist 5EB has unveiled his new EP 'HIGHBERNATION' out today.



The six-track release kicks off with the colourful, feelgood vibes of 'GHO5T' and hard-hitting trap beats of 'MoveUp', the recent single that was premiered on tastemaker platform GRM Daily. Next up, 'Diva' is an ode to the ladies in 5EB's life, 'SMARTER' is a rapid-fire collab with fellow teen breakout star Skaiwater and 'Antarctic' pairs heart-on-sleeve bars with a predictably cold beat. Closing things out, 'I5OLATED' is the EP's crowning moment, combining carefree lyrical bombast and head-turning production.



'HIGHBERNATION' follows his debut mixtape CHILDI5H last year, with the North Londoner building up a strong following in a short span of time, selling out his first headline show in October within 24 hours of it going on sale and receiving support from the likes of MistaJam, Kiss Fresh and Reprezent Radio.



'HIGHBERNATION' is a coming-of-age EP that's destined to put 5EB firmly on the UK music map.





