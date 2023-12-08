33 Below Shares Sophomore EP 'PUSHER'

Kiwi-born producer 33 Below has the ability to craft a track that is equally as fitting for introspective listening as it is for peak-time club play, striking a rare balance. Whilst leaning heavily into UK Garage and euphoric breakbeats, he is also renowned for weaving intricate melodies and textures into his music to create a pop-tinged electronic sound that resonates with a global audience.

His sophomore EP PUSHER, out on 8th December via TH3RD BRAIN Records, sees 33 Below evolve his mixed-genre sound. Pushing the envelope for electronic music, the six-track release has been put together across multiple continents with the help of some highly renowned collaborators such as RL Grime and Duskus.

Opener and lead single ‘PROTECTA' kicks off the EP with big synths and melodic chords, with the producer showing his early 2010s EDM influences. The heartfelt ‘LIVE IT UP' follows with sublime distorted vocals over an intricate uptempo groove.

Next up, ‘LOYAL' offers a shimmering synthscape and the stunning vocals of UK rising star DRIIA, before the track erupts in a fury of garage-infused breakbeats: a production tour de force from the emerging young DJ/Producer. Elsewhere, ‘JUMPER' sees 33 Below showcase his liquid D&B influences with an ethereal production.

The euphoric ‘HOLD TIGHT' is a hypnotic dance floor number built around the looping vocals of ATL singer Chrystel, before the atmospheric breakbeats of ‘BLINDED' round off the EP with an elegant flourish.

“With PUSHER, I tried to make a collection of sounds taking in influences from the different countries the tracks were created in”, the New Zealand artist says. “I have been working on the project for the most part of 2023, and was lucky enough to work with some dream collaborators in LA, London, and back home in New Zealand. The whole project is inspired by travelling and I wanted to do something to push myself from not only a songwriting standpoint, but my production as well - and not be limited by specific genres.”

Growing up in small-town New Zealand, electronic producer Jack Laven, aka 33 Below, started playing around with music software as a new creative outlet. Fast forward a couple of years and 33 Below is quickly becoming a familiar name in the vocabulary of electronic music fans around the world. From Drum and Bass to House to emotional UK Garage, he has been pushing the envelope and developing his sound, which has most recently been presented in the form of his debut EP Motions.

His first release of 2023 was his UK Garage remix of Odd Mob's club hit ‘LEFT TO RIGHT', catching the attention of Disclosure, What So Not, DJ EZ, and AC Slater. This was quickly followed by official remixes of venbee and Rudimental's ‘die young' and SILK's breakout single 'Quiver'. Whatever musical sub-strain he turns his hands to, there is always a strong common thread - a signature depth and detailing that makes for an instantly recognisable 33 Below sound.

Not only has 33 Below been a support act for Fred Again, but he has also been selling out headline shows in New Zealand and London, expanding his audience through his unique and hard-hitting live performances. He supported RL Grime on his 18-date tour around the US, followed by a tour around New Zealand for a final summer festival run, including a performance at Hidden Valley festival.

The star was also recently signed to Wasserman, for bookings in North America and UTA for Europe. 33 Below's deep understanding of how to create tension and release in a record translates into a sound that is not only danceable but emotionally resonant amongst a live audience.

PUSHER by 33 Below is out now via TH3RD BRAIN.