311 & Dirty Heads Teaming Up for North American Co-Headlining Tour

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Alt-rock and reggae-rock groups 311 and Dirty Heads are teaming up again for a 2026 North American co-headline summer tour, bringing their live show to amphitheatres and outdoor venues across the continent. Ocean Alley and Atmosphere will appear on select shows throughout the run with ROME as support on all dates.

Produced by Live Nation, the tour kicks off July 11 in Shakopee, MN at Mystic Lake Amphitheater and will make stops in Chicago, Wantagh, Toronto, Denver, Concord, Austin, Tampa, and more before wrapping up August 30 in West Palm Beach, FL at iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre.

Tickets will be available starting with a Dirty Heads / 311 fan club presale and Citi presale on Tuesday, March 24 at 10 am local time followed by Dirty Heads and 311 artist presales on Wednesday, March 25 at 10 am local time. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning on Friday, March 27 at 10 am local time on LiveNation.com. Special VIP packages will also be available.

Dirty Heads are gearing up for the release of their highly anticipated ninth full-length album, 7 Seas, arriving June 12 via Better Noise Music. 311 are coming off their annual 311 Day celebration, which brought fans to Las Vegas for a weekend of live performances and immersive fan experiences. Looking ahead, 311 have also announced the return of their 311 Day Cruise in 2027.

311/ DIRTY HEADS 2026 TOUR DATES:

Sat Jul 11 – Shakopee, MN – Mystic Lake Amphitheater #^

Sun Jul 12 – Chicago, IL – Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island #^

Wed Jul 15 – Grantville, PA – Hollywood Casino at Penn National Race Course #^=

Thu Jul 16 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell at Jones Beach Theater#^

Sat Jul 18 – Atlantic City, NJ – Ovation Hall at Ocean Casino Resort #^=

Sun Jul 19 – Syracuse, NY – Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview#^

Wed Jul 22 – Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion #^

Thu Jul 23 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center #^

Sat Jul 25 – Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE Outdoor #^ =

Sun Jul 26 – Toronto, ON – RBC Amphitheatre #^

Tue Jul 28 – Grand Rapids, MI – Acrisure Amphitheater #^

Thu Jul 30 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre #^

Fri Jul 31 - Thornville, OH - Everwild Music Festival*

Sat- Aug 1 - Thornville, OH - Everwild Music Festival*

Sun Aug 2 – Indianapolis, IN – Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park #^

Tue Aug 4 – Kansas City, MO – Morton Amphitheater #^

Wed Aug 5 – Council Bluffs, IA – Harrah's Stir Cove #^=

Fri Aug 7 – Denver, CO – Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre = (311 ONLY)

Sat Aug 8 – West Valley City, UT – Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre #^

Tue Aug 11 – Nampa, ID – Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater #^

Wed Aug 12 – Airway Heights, WA – BECU Live at Northern Quest#^ =

Thu Aug 13 – Auburn, WA – White River Amphitheatre #^

Sat Aug 15 – Concord, CA – Toyota Pavilion at Concord #^

Sun Aug 16 – Santa Barbara, CA – Santa Barbara Bowl $^=

Tue Aug 18 – Long Beach, CA – Long Beach Amphitheater $^

Wed Aug 19 – Chula Vista, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre $^

Sat Aug 22 – Austin, TX – Germania Insurance Amphitheater $^

Sun Aug 23 – The Woodlands, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion Sponsored by Huntsman $^

Tue Aug 25 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory $^

Wed Aug 26 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP $^

Fri Aug 28 – Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre $^

Sat Aug 29 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre $^

Sun Aug 30 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre $^

Support Key

# Ocean Alley

$ Atmosphere

^ ROME

* Festival

= Non Live Nation date

Dirty Heads Photo Credit: Sam Scarce