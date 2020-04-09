2020 TD Edmonton International Jazz Festival Postponed

Today, due circumstances out of their control, Edmonton Jazz Festival Society is announcing the 2020 TD Edmonton international Jazz Festival will be postponed. They have announced plans for the 2021 Edmonton International Jazz Festival to run June 18 to 27, 2021 at a variety of venues throughout Edmonton.



"We have monitored the latest news and updates from provincial and federal authorities in hopes we would be able to come together for another TD Edmonton International Jazz Festival," says Festival Artistic Producer Kent Sangster. "We know this pandemic is a devastating blow to our music industry friends, family, and partners, but the health of everyone who attends and participates in our Festival is a priority for us."



The Festival Society is working to find a way where jazz fans and artists will still all come together in some fashion to celebrate jazz music. More information will be shared when available.



The Festival Society would like to thank the Board of Directors, partners, volunteers, & sponsors including TD Bank, along with their arts funders Edmonton Arts Council, Alberta Foundation For The Arts, Canadian Heritage, and the Downtown Business Association, and to their dedicated jazz-loving audience.





