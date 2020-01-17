The Recording Academy®'s GRAMMY Recordings® and Warner Records announce the release of the 2020 GRAMMY® Nominees album - available now in stores and via digital retailers here.

The latest installment of the best-selling series - now in its 26th year - features a diverse collection of the year's most impactful GRAMMY-nominated music. A portion of album proceeds will benefit the year-round work of the GRAMMY Museum® and MusiCares® - two charitable organizations founded by the Recording Academy that focus on music education programs and critical assistance for music people in need, respectively.

Music's Biggest Night® will be broadcast live on the CBS Television Network on Sunday, Jan. 26 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

2020 GRAMMY Nominees Album Track List

1. bad guy - By Billie Eilish

2. 7 rings - By Ariana Grande

3. Old Town Road (feat. Billy Ray Cyrus) [Remix] - By Lil Nas X

4. Truth Hurts - By Lizzo

5. Talk - By Khalid

6. Hard Place - By H.E.R.

7. Señorita - By Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello

8. boyfriend - By Ariana Grande & Social House

9. I Don't Care - By Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber

10. Sunflower - By Post Malone & Swae Lee

11. Lover - By Taylor Swift

12. Sucker - By Jonas Brothers

13. Harmony Hall - By Vampire Weekend

14. Hey, Ma - By Bon Iver

15. SPIRIT (From Disney's "The Lion King") - By Beyoncé

16. Norman fing Rockwell - By Lana Del Rey

17. The Daughters - By Little Big Town

18. Speechless - By Dan + Shay

19. Common (feat. Brandi Carlile) - By Maren Morris

20. I Don't Remember Me (Before You) - By Brothers Osborne

21. Brand New Man (with Luke Combs) - By Brooks & Dunn





