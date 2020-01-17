2020 GRAMMY Nominees Album Available Now
The Recording Academy®'s GRAMMY Recordings® and Warner Records announce the release of the 2020 GRAMMY® Nominees album - available now in stores and via digital retailers here.
The latest installment of the best-selling series - now in its 26th year - features a diverse collection of the year's most impactful GRAMMY-nominated music. A portion of album proceeds will benefit the year-round work of the GRAMMY Museum® and MusiCares® - two charitable organizations founded by the Recording Academy that focus on music education programs and critical assistance for music people in need, respectively.
Music's Biggest Night® will be broadcast live on the CBS Television Network on Sunday, Jan. 26 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.
2020 GRAMMY Nominees Album Track List
1. bad guy - By Billie Eilish
2. 7 rings - By Ariana Grande
3. Old Town Road (feat. Billy Ray Cyrus) [Remix] - By Lil Nas X
4. Truth Hurts - By Lizzo
5. Talk - By Khalid
6. Hard Place - By H.E.R.
7. Señorita - By Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello
8. boyfriend - By Ariana Grande & Social House
9. I Don't Care - By Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber
10. Sunflower - By Post Malone & Swae Lee
11. Lover - By Taylor Swift
12. Sucker - By Jonas Brothers
13. Harmony Hall - By Vampire Weekend
14. Hey, Ma - By Bon Iver
15. SPIRIT (From Disney's "The Lion King") - By Beyoncé
16. Norman fing Rockwell - By Lana Del Rey
17. The Daughters - By Little Big Town
18. Speechless - By Dan + Shay
19. Common (feat. Brandi Carlile) - By Maren Morris
20. I Don't Remember Me (Before You) - By Brothers Osborne
21. Brand New Man (with Luke Combs) - By Brooks & Dunn