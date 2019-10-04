2 Chainz Hops On First T.R.U Collective Track 'Shoot It Out'

GRAMMY® Award-winning 2 Chainz's T.R.U. (The Real University) and Atlantic Records have announced a groundbreaking new partnership. The joint venture kicks off with today's release of the high-energy new single, "Shoot It Out." The track is available now at all DSPs and streaming services below.

Produced by Hitmaka (Drake, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie), "Shoot It Out" precedes an upcoming T.R.U. compilation, due later this year. The project will include tracks from 2 Chainz himself alongside T.R.U. flagship artists Skooly, WORL, Hott LockedN, and Sleepy Rose.

"It adjusts the mood on your face," says 2 Chainz of the new single. "It's got the grit and the Atlanta sound I like to talk about. It's a heavy one with a lot of power."

2 Chainz first introduced the T.R.U. brand with 2011's seminal mixtape, T.R.U. REALIGION, followed the next year by his RIAA platinum certified, GRAMMY® Award-nominated solo debut, BASED ON A T.R.U. STORY, and further developed over the course of eleven trailblazing mixtapes and five solo albums. In 2019, the acclaimed ATL superstar officially founded the T.R.U. label, teaming with Atlantic Records with a goal of formally presenting a new vanguard of Atlanta-based hip-hop talent.

"I treat the record label as school with various levels," 2 Chainz says. "That's why we refer to it as 'The Real University.' It's a course you go through. Ever since my mixtape days, I've used the acronym T.R.U. It was a school of thought I put in place. It was all about me practicing what I preach, getting comfortable in my own skin, going through ups and downs, and moving forward. Atlantic gave me the opportunity to share my vision. I've done so much music, and I've been successful. I'd like to pass those lessons to the youth. I'm concentrated on the future, making someone else's dreams come true and giving them some rich people problems."

Listen to "Shoot It Out" here:





Related Articles View More Music Stories