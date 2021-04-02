1788-L Returns With New EP 'Parallel:S'

Today, 1788-L debuts his highly-anticipated 2-track EP "Parallel:S" on Deadbeats. Noted as his first release since 2019, "Parallel:S" is an explosive evolution in 1788-L's sound.



Teasing the EP release heavily on his socials this week, 1788-L has crafted two diverse singles on "Parallel:S", that merge together heavy experiential bass, filter house grooves, and punchy electro beats. The EP's lead track "Automaton" mirrors the excitement of a Daft Punk-like melody, digging deep on nostalgia for old filter house records with its flair for funky synthwave melodies and grinding drums. Following "Automaton" is "Human Machine" - a bass-centric and cinematic tune with catchy arena sized analog synth riffs. Collectively, "Parallel:S" marks the new wave of 1788-L's sound and shows a stunning maturity in the producer's unique repertoire of experimental dance music.



Gearing up to debut a brand-new live show to coincide with the EP, 1788-L just announced he will be joining the 2021 Hard Summer lineup at the NOS Events Center with a special performance on Sunday August 1st.



Shrouded in mystique, 1788-L has enraptured the world of dance music with his distinct sound of experimental bass. A self-proclaimed android, 1788-L has quickly developed a cult-like fanbase and released cutting edge singles including "Sound of Where'd You Go" with Illenium & Said The Sky, "HEX" with Rezz, and "Momentary Lapse" with The Glitch Mob. Garnering early support from industry leading acts such as Zeds Dead, Seven Lions, RL Grime, and many more, 1788-L's performed across the globe in Asia, New Zealand, Australia, and the United States. He's also graced the stages at major festival shows including LIB, Electric Zoo, Lost Lands, HARD Day of The Dead and many more. Ready to reintroduce himself to the world with the new EP "Parallel:S", 1788-L is on track to become the next global phenomenon in the electronic dance music scene.



Undoubtedly 1788-L's best work to date, the "Parallel:S" EP is available on Deadbeats and all streaming platforms this Friday, April 2nd.

Listen here: