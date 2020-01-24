Johnny Payne 'Man In The Mist' Single Premieres

Light Organ Records is very pleased to announce that "Man In The Mist", the new single from the forthcoming Johnny Payne release King of Cups (out this spring) has premiered at Ghettoblaster. A show in celebration of the release will take place at the Bootleg Theater in Los Angeles, CA on February 2nd.

Johnny Payne - Sandy blond, pelican featured, and tall enough to stand out leaning against an upright tack piano, Johnny is as 'tableau vivant' as they come. Seen sipping Mai-Tais in reception, coasting with cutters who show business men where to cast out, or swapping pool filtration systems, he has definitely drunk from the firehose of it all. The result? Fully certified... Class A lounge lizard and prime time party advocate.

Cue 'King of Cups', the latest cook up from Johnny Payne and his acclimatized cronies. This record is exactly the kind of clam bake we need at present. Rich tones that stew-soak with their easy piecemeal complexities - you hear what you want to hear, you think what you want to think, and you just... dream.

Abandon yourself. Invite the suffering and the sweat. Give in, but not up. This is the Payne mantra. Payne manages to push the impossible - sweet piano ballads that recoup on everything, every moment, every final fifth. Zero aftertouch. Zero angel dust, I know this is the truth. It feels like Payne is selling something. It could be peanuts barbecued in tamarind, honey and salt. Or more likely, it could just be the promise of love whispered by the waves and the tide that roll him home to you.

Listen to the single here, via Ghettoblaster.





