Shawarma & Co. Comes to Market 57 at Pier 57

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This summer, Market 57 at Pier 57 will welcome Shawarma & Co., a new concept specializing in Middle Eastern street food, shawarma, from the culinary collective behind Eat Offbeat. Marking Eat Offbeat’s next chapter, the concept comes from acclaimed Syrian-born Chef Diaa Alhanoune and his passion for the shawarma tradition in Damascus.

Founded by Manal Kahi and Wisam Kahi, Eat Offbeat is powered by refugee and immigrant chefs from around the world whose talents and passion for home cooking are often overlooked. Shawarma & Co. will build on Eat Offbeat’s mission by creating entrepreneurial opportunities for its chef talent while still embedding its mission and spirit into every dish.

“At Shawarma & Co., we’re opening more than a new location: we’re opening a new chapter in Eat Offbeat’s mission. We started by creating jobs for refugee and immigrant chefs. Now, we’re beginning to create more visible entrepreneurial pathways, starting with Syrian-born Chef Diaa, whose shawarma has been at the heart of our kitchen for years,” said Manal Kahi. “Shawarma & Co. is a chef-led concept rooted in his culinary perspective, and supported by the same community and values that have always defined Eat Offbeat.”

Visitors can expect a warm, vibrant menu centered around shawarma: deeply flavorful, comforting, and made with the care and generosity that define hospitality across the Levant region. Carved to order and served in wraps or plates, shawarma will be paired alongside Sri Lankan spices, Afghan-inspired pairings, and Venezuelan desserts contributed by chefs from across Eat Offbeat’s collective. With each chef bringing something specific from their own culinary background, their names will appear on the menu alongside their dishes to represent how food and the person behind it are inseparable.

"Celebrating culinary and cultural diversity is at the core of Market 57, and we’re proud to elevate the stories and people who bring these global cuisines to life all under one roof,” said Claire Bernard, Senior Food & Beverage Manager at Jamestown. "Shawarma & Co.’s commitment to building chef-led opportunities and culinary curiosity aligns closely with our mission, and we are excited for our visitors to connect with Chef Diaa’s hospitality and shawarma tradition.

Shawarma & Co. joins Market 57’s diverse community of food entrepreneurs and emerging culinary concepts. Curated by Jamestown with input from the James Beard Foundation, Market 57 serves as an incubator for local small businesses with a focus on women- and BIPOC-owned food concepts, aligned with the Foundation’s mission of championing equity, sustainability, and excellence in food.

The new location provides guests with an introduction to Eat Offbeat’s diverse work across its chefs and dishes. Catering will also be available at eatoffbeat.com and across major delivery platforms.

Shawarma & Co. is now open at Market 57 at Pier 57. Market 57 is located at West 15th Street and the West Side Highway in Hudson River Park, between Little Island and Chelsea Piers, and is open daily from 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. For more information, visit pier57nyc.com/market-57 and follow @pier57.nyc on Instagram.

Photo Credit:Pier 57