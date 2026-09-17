THE NUTCRACKER SUITE to Open Diablo Ballet's 33rd Season
Julia Adam's production relocates the classic tale to a 1950s San Francisco hotel with new dances and a family-friendly post-performance party.
Diablo Ballet will open its 33rd Season on November 13 with Julia Adam's newly expanded two-act production of The Nutcracker Suite. This beloved holiday tradition returns with new dances, enchanting choreography, exquisite costumes, and festive surprises for audiences of all ages.
Set in the 1950s at San Francisco's iconic Fairmont Hotel, Diablo Ballet's magical interpretation of the holiday classic transports audiences into a world of holiday enchantment. Clara and her family check into the Nutcracker Suite on Christmas Eve, only to discover that their hotel stay is about to become an extraordinary adventure. With the mischievous Mouse King, a magical Nutcracker, the Sugar Plum Fairy, and snow falling in a breathtaking on-stage dream, The Nutcracker Suite glows with warmth, whimsy, and holiday magic.
The Nutcracker first premiered in St. Petersburg, Russia, on December 18, 1892, and has since become a cherished holiday tradition around the world.
Diablo Ballet's production, first choreographed by Julia Adam in 2019, offers a uniquely San Francisco twist on the classic tale. The Diablo family and their daughter, Clara, check into the Nutcracker Suite at the Fairmont Hotel on Christmas Eve. As the evening unfolds, the hotel transforms into a magical world of dancing snowflakes, mischievous mice, and the enchanting Kingdom of the Sweets.
Heir Drosselmeyer, Clara's uncle, serves as the hotel concierge; a bellhop transforms into the Nutcracker; Fritz becomes the Rat King; and Mr. and Mrs. Diablo take on the roles of the Sugar Plum Fairy and the Cavalier. The aunt becomes the Snow Queen, while the hotel maids delight audiences with dances from the Kingdom of the Sweets.
Following the Saturday, November 14, 2:00 p.m. matinee, audience members are invited to a complimentary post-performance party featuring a festive meet-and-greet with the cast, a ballet class demonstration, autograph signing, and more.
On Friday, November 13, at 11:00 a.m., Diablo Ballet will also present a special school performance for students from Title I schools served through its PEEK Outreach Program, bringing the magic of live professional ballet to local youth.
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...