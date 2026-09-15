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Photos: THE NUTCRACKER Returns to Joffrey Ballet With Reimagined World's Fair Projections

The production will play at the historic Lyric Opera House with live music from the Lyric Opera Orchestra.

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Photos: THE NUTCRACKER Returns to Joffrey Ballet With Reimagined World's Fair Projections

The Joffrey Ballet has announced the return of two-time Tony Award-winning choreographer Christopher Wheeldon's THE NUTCRACKER this holiday season. For the first time since its World Premiere in 2016, THE NUTCRACKER features reimagined projections by projection designer Daniel Brodie that plunge audiences into the history of Chicago's World's Fair with brand new, immersive visuals. New features also include a three-dimensional Golden Statue, upgraded from two dimensions in previous years.



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