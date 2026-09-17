PEARLS to Open Miro Magloire's New Chamber Ballet Season

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Miro Magloire's New Chamber Ballet will open its 2026-27 season at the Mark Morris Dance Center with 'Pearls,' a program of four short Magloire works, including the premiere of a solo for departing dancer Rachele Perla and the NYC debut of three new company members: Edie Clarke, Arianna Hughlett, and Margaret Kingsbury, who all made their NCB debuts at its appearance at the Clark Art Institute last month.

Created for Rachele Perla's final performance with NCB after 8 years with the Company, is a solo is set to 'Displaced Etudes,' a dazzling piano score by Cuban-born composer Ahmed Alom. The music creatively combines Cuban-style overlapping, or 'displaced' rhythms, and will be played by NCB pianist Tina Deng.

Magloire has revised a duet from 'Upon My Wing,' for the Morris in-the-round setting. Set to Reiko Fueting's 'tanz.tanz' for solo violin, the dance will be accompanied by Madeline Hocking. Following the full work's 2016 premiere, Philip Gardner noted that 'the choreography features the intimate and physically taxing same-sex partnering that Miro has been exploring of late. The girls echo one another in turns as the music goes Bachian; the ballet ends in silence.' (oberon's grove)

The evening will include an excerpt of 'Well' one of Magloire's major recent works. The title refers to a source, and to the people who come to nourish themseves: dance and music springing forth to feed their sense of humanity. Guggenheim Felow Anthony Cheung's violin-and-piano works add a perpetually renewing rhythmic imagination, and scintillating harmonies that evoke the reflection of light in water. According to Leigh Witchel: 'Well...had a dreaming, contemplative feel...meditative...as if everything would happen whether we were there or not.' (dancelog)

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