O'KEEFFE: KISS THE SKY to Make Debut at Works & Process
Artistic director Francesca Zambello will join Grammy-winning composer Christopher Tin and choreographer Jessica Lang for a behind-the-scenes conversation.
Works & Process is presenting a performance of excerpts from Washington National Opera's O'Keeffe: Kiss the Sky by composer Christopher Tin, librettist Kelley Rourke, with choreography by Jessica Lang on Sunday, October 18, 2026 at 7PM at the Peter B. Lewis Theater, 1071 Fifth Avenue, New York, NY, 10128. Tickets start at $15 and can be purchased here.
The event offers a behind-the-scenes look at the opera-ballet commissioned by Washington National Opera (WNO). Before its world premiere in March 2027 in Washington, DC, artistic director Francesca Zambello, Grammy Award–winning composer Christopher Tin, librettist Kelley Rourke, and choreographer Jessica Lang will join for a conversation about their collaboration. Tickets to WNO's world premiere are available at washnatopera.org/kiss-the-sky.
O'Keeffe: Kiss the Sky traces the journey of Georgia O'Keeffe as she becomes one of America's most iconic creative forces, and the people who shaped her along the way. Performance excerpts featuring mezzo-soprano Isabel Leonard, tenor William Burden, mezzo-soprano Elizabeth Bishop, pianist Tongyao Li, and dancers offer a first look at the new production. All are invited to continue the conversation at a reception in the rotunda.
About Works & Process
Works & Process supports creative process from studio to stage so that performing artists can create with dignity. The organization produces fully funded residencies and presents behind-the-scenes events that blend artist discussion and performance highlights. Its events go beyond the stage, allowing audiences to spectate, participate, and continue the conversation at hosted receptions.
Each year, Works & Process produces more than 25 creative residencies with over a dozen partners in seven states. These out-of-town residencies provide 24/7 studio access, on-site housing, access to health insurance enrollment, industry-leading artist fees, and a transportation stipend to facilitate uninterrupted creative process. In over 100 Works & Process residencies, supporting over 1,000 artists, incubated works have gone on to receive awards, grants, and tour nationally—and internationally, with the U.S. State Department.
Beyond Guggenheim New York, Works & Process also partners with organizations across New York City, including 92NY, New York Public Library for the Performing Arts Jerome Robbins Dance Division, and Free Food Refettorio Harlem. During the fall, the organization curates and presents free outdoor dance programs with Manhattan West.
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