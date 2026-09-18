Meet Israeli Dancer and Educator Inbar Nasa

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Inbar Nasa is a professional dancer and educator based in Israel, recognized for her dynamic versatility across the commercial and contemporary dance landscapes. Seamlessly bridging high level technical foundations—trained in classical ballet, contemporary, and modern dance—with elite commercial styles like Hip-Hop, Heels, Popping, House, Afrobeat, and Jazz Funk, she has become a go-to creative force for large-scale entertainment. Inbar’s extensive performance credits span major stages and arena productions, including featured roles in Festigal 2024 and Festigal 2025, major stadium concert productions alongside top-tier artists such as Omer Adam (Ramat Gan Stadium) and Osher Cohen (Sammy Ofer Stadium), and a landmark arena performance with Anna Zak at Menora Mivtachim Arena. Her screen and media portfolio reflects equal breadth, featuring prominent television appearances on The Next Star and The V oice, alongside official music videos for leading recording artists. Having trained under Diana Matos alongside rigorous international environments—including masterclasses and intensives across Los Angeles, London, and Copenhagen—Inbar works regularly alongside the industry’s most sought-after choreographers and directors, including Avihai Haham, Mor Hamami, Ofek Shoval, Oz Morag, and Adi Delouya.

What first inspired your passion for dance, and how did your journey as a dancer begin?

My dance journey began like many classic stories; my mom signed me up for an after-school dance class to keep me busy. I never imagined my passion for dance would stick, but the casual afternoon activity quickly took over and became my absolute greatest love. The real shift happened when I realized my body could say things that words never could. There are certain feelings, ideas, and stories I can only truly articulate inside the studio. My connection to movement made me want to absorb everything I possibly could, and to learn, train, and push harder. My constant drive is ultimately the reason my childhood hobby turned into a true profession, building my dance career I am endlessly grateful every single day. Looking back, my foundation is what allowed me to push the boundaries of my technique. The strict, demanding discipline of classical ballet, contemporary ballet, contemporary, and modern dance combined with the power of commercial dance styles gives me the confidence to step onto massive stages and arenas today, knowing that every single hour spent in the studio was built for this exact moment.

Looking back on your career so far, what have been some of your most meaningful experiences, proudest accomplishments, or career highlights?

Looking back, a few major milestones stand out. One of them is the first time I performed internationally in Dubai with SKY PRODUCTIONS. As a dancer based in Israel, receiving this type of international opportunity doesn’t happen often, and was always a huge dream of mine. The performance was a reminder that any dream can come true if you keep working for it and believing in it. Another huge highlight was getting to perform for Static for the first time in the finale of “The Voice” as one of six dancers, sharing the stage with one of my favorite artists, with choreography by Maya Fattal. The experience was truly unforgettable, with many meaningful moments which happened off-stage.

What have you learned since being in the professional industry?

A massive turning point in my career came through facing failure and looking directly at things that were or weren't working. I learned that instead of running from mistakes, you have to embrace them. Even today, when I watch footage back from a show, my initial instinct is to scan for what I can improve before I ever pat myself on the back. That habit is what keeps me growing, pushing past my limits, and constantly evolving. There is an incredible, unmatched feeling of fulfillment in seeing how that consistency and self-reflection actually pay off on stage.

What are you most excited about as you look toward the future, and what excites you regarding the future of commercial dance?

What excites me the most is seeing how commercial dance is constantly breaking boundaries and evolving into something bigger. We’re not background elements on a stage anymore; dance is actively driving the visual narrative in pop culture, fashion, and global entertainment. On a personal level, I’m excited to keep growing and seeing where else my path can take me internationally, whether embracing fresh opportunities, pushing my technique further, or collaborating with artists who challenge me to think differently. There is always a new ceiling to break through, which keeps me driven. More than anything, I hope that by pursuing and achieving my own goals, I can inspire other dancers who might be afraid that their dreams are too big for reality. I can’t wait to see what’s next, and I’m ready to pour everything into whatever comes around the corner.

Photography Credit: Headshot by Shaked Loloi

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