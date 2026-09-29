MY FIERCE IGNORANT STEP to Make Montreal Debut at Danse Danse

NEW! Dance Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Dance & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Danse Danse will present My Fierce Ignorant Step, by Greek choreographer Christos Papadopoulos, at Théâtre Maisonneuve, Place des Arts, from October 28 to 31, 2026. A rising figure on the European dance scene, Papadopoulos stages a performance carried by an ecstatic soundscape, charged with the contagious joy of being alive.

Born from a reflection on the weight of the world today, My Fierce Ignorant Step sees Christos Papadopoulos revisit the fearlessness of youth, a time when anything seemed possible. Rather than an exercise in nostalgia, the choreographer approaches this return to hope as a political gesture: in a world where optimism can feel increasingly difficult to sustain, choosing to reclaim it becomes an act in itself.

Papadopoulos grew up deeply marked by Mikis Theodorakis's monumental musical work Axion Esti, set to the poem by Odysseas Elytis. Born of the aftermath of the Second World War and often performed at national anti-war commemorations, the work confronts both humanity's capacity for destruction and the enduring beauty of the natural world. The choreographer draws on this tension in a piece conceived as a response to today's political climate. Axion Esti also inspired the original score by Kornilios Selamsis, which plays a central role in the performance.

My Fierce Ignorant Step premiered in 2025 and has since toured to Paris, Madrid, Rome, Barcelona, Amsterdam, Marseille, and Athens. The performance was nominated for the FEDORA – Van Cleef & Arpels Dance Prize. This marks the company's first appearance at Danse Danse and the first time Danse Danse welcomes a Greek company.

About Christos Papadopulos

Born in Greece in 1982, Christos Papadopoulos studied dance at SNDO in Amsterdam, theatre at The National Theatre of Greece's drama school, and political science at Panteion University in Athens. Known for his distinctive approach to movement and group dynamics, he gained international recognition with Elvedon (2015) and Opus (2016), followed by widely toured works including Ion (2018) and Larsen C (2021). He has since collaborated with Dance On and the Lyon Opera Ballet, and created My Fierce Ignorant Step (2025), currently touring internationally. In 2025, he received the Rose International Dance Award from Sadler's Wells in London.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 32 Days 18 Hrs 47 Min 24 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Need more Dance Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more... Also text me

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming