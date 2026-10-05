Green Space Reveals 2026-27 D.I.G. Artist Residency Participants
The residency will be moderated by members of the Green Space Artist Advisory Board including Valerie Green, Aviva Geismar, and Robert Mark Burke.
Green Space has announced the 2026-2027 D.I.G. Artist Residency Participants. The 2026-27 D.I.G. Artist Residency will provide eight choreographers the opportunity to develop and share new work during eight work sessions and two personal & professional development workshops, culminating in two performances at Green Space, May 13th-16th, 2027. The residency provides a space to deepen the creative process while building relationships with fellow New York City-based choreographers and dancers. The work sessions will be moderated by rotating members of the Green Space Artist Advisory board, including Valerie Green, Aviva Geismar, Selma Trevino, Nicole McClam, Jiemin Yang, and Robert Mark Burke.
The 2025-26 D.I.G. Participants:
- Zev Haworth
- Anna Marchisello
- Carl Ponce Cubero
- Anna Paterson
- Miaotion Sun
- West Devaney
- Colin Heininger
- Teresa Fellion
Performances of the culminating work will take place May 13th -16th, 2026 at Green Space. More information and tickets will be available at www.GreenSpaceStudio.org beginning in January 2027
About Dance Entropy / Green Space
Dance Entropy Inc. created its company home, Green Space, in Long Island City in 2005. Housed in a former silk factory with magnificent views overlooking Manhattan, the lofty 1,800 square foot space offers an affordable venue for the creation and practice of dance. Green Space and Dance Entropy are committed to accessibility, diversity, education, and collaboration, providing dance artists and their work space to grow in New York City through monthly performance platforms, classes and rehearsal space.
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