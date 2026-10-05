Green Space Reveals 2026-27 D.I.G. Artist Residency Participants

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﻿Green Space has announced the 2026-2027 D.I.G. Artist Residency Participants. The 2026-27 D.I.G. Artist Residency will provide eight choreographers the opportunity to develop and share new work during eight work sessions and two personal & professional development workshops, culminating in two performances at Green Space, May 13th-16th, 2027. The residency provides a space to deepen the creative process while building relationships with fellow New York City-based choreographers and dancers. The work sessions will be moderated by rotating members of the Green Space Artist Advisory board, including Valerie Green, Aviva Geismar, Selma Trevino, Nicole McClam, Jiemin Yang, and Robert Mark Burke.

The 2025-26 D.I.G. Participants:

Zev Haworth

Anna Marchisello

Carl Ponce Cubero

Anna Paterson

Miaotion Sun

West Devaney

Colin Heininger

Teresa Fellion

Performances of the culminating work will take place May 13th -16th, 2026 at Green Space. More information and tickets will be available at www.GreenSpaceStudio.org beginning in January 2027

About Dance Entropy / Green Space

Dance Entropy Inc. created its company home, Green Space, in Long Island City in 2005. Housed in a former silk factory with magnificent views overlooking Manhattan, the lofty 1,800 square foot space offers an affordable venue for the creation and practice of dance. Green Space and Dance Entropy are committed to accessibility, diversity, education, and collaboration, providing dance artists and their work space to grow in New York City through monthly performance platforms, classes and rehearsal space.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 26 Days 14 Hrs 45 Min 19 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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