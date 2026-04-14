Florence Longpré and Guillaume Lonergan Will Be Honored at ESBQ Benefit

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On Wednesday, April 22, the Foundation of the École supérieure de ballet du Québec will host a benefit celebrating both the inspiring journey of its graduating students and the institution's 60th anniversary.

Proceeds from the evening will directly support the Fonds pour l'excellence – Anik Bissonnette, which funds the Danser en santé initiative, dedicated to the physical and mental well-being of young dancers. Contributions will also help provide scholarships, playing an essential role in the artistic development of the next generation.

The evening's ambassadors are Marie-Josée Gauvin, renowned television and radio host, and Guillaume Côté, artistic director of Côté Danse and the Festival des Arts de Saint-Sauveur. The École supérieure will also take the opportunity to present new awards recognizing the achievements of its graduating students. The evening will continue with SOLO, a showcase of nine pieces highlighting the graduates' talent.

"At the École supérieure de ballet du Québec, physical and mental health are at the heart of our approach: we speak about them openly and support students in all their complexity. Through initiatives such as Danser en santé, we provide them with the conditions to thrive in a demanding environment while remaining well in both body and mind. Works such as Empathie remind us how essential it is to recognize and support mental health, without stigma" — Anik Bissonnette, artistic director of École supérieure de ballet du Québec

The ceremony will open with the presentation of the Prix de l'exceptionnel to Florence Longpré and Guillaume Lonergan, the screenwriter and director, respectively, of the series Empathie, in recognition of their contribution to putting dance in the spotlight, and their ability to convey the emotional power of ballet on the small screen.

The École supérieure will then present an honorary award to Pierre Goulet, recognizing his 17 years of dedication and commitment to the École supérieure and its foundation. A devoted champion of the arts and music, he has tirelessly and generously supported the growth of the institution.

Two graduating students will each receive a $2,000 bursary from Caisse Desjardins de la Culture, supporting their transition into the professional world of dance.

Additionally, two graduating students will be awarded the Prix Distinction INS Québec – Performance Relève artistique from the Institut national du sport du Québec (INS Québec). Valued at $5,000 per recipient, each distinction includes integrated scientific profiling, featuring pre-season assessments (physical, mental, sleep, and more), aimed at supporting their professional development.

Finally, the Solo showcase will present short performances of remarkable individuality: nine ESBQ graduates have partnered with nine choreographers to create an evening rich in contrast, where each piece reveals a distinct artistic signature.