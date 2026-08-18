DRACULA Will Come to Ballet Concierto de Puerto Rico

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Ballet Concierto de Puerto Rico will present its original production of "Drácula" Oct. 17-18 at the Sala de Teatro René Marqués at the Centro de Bellas Artes Luis A. Ferré in Santurce. Performances are scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 17, at 8 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 18, at 4 p.m. Tickets are currently on sale.

The production was originally premiered by Ballet Concierto in October 2025 and returns for a second consecutive fall season. The ballet features choreography by Argentine choreographer Jorge Amarante, scenery designed by Nemesio Canchani and Sylvia Levy, and artistic direction by Víctor Gili.

Based on Bram Stoker's "Dracula," the production follows Count Dracula, who is condemned to drink the blood of his victims to live eternally. The story begins when young lawyer Jonathan Harker travels to Dracula's castle to complete a property transaction. After Dracula sees a photograph of Harker's fiancée, Mina, and recognizes her resemblance to his deceased wife, he imprisons Harker and travels to London in search of her. Dr. Van Helsing and a group of others eventually pursue Dracula and confront him.

Ballet Concierto has not published a 2026 principal casting breakdown for the production. The company describes the production as a large-scale ballet performed by its professional company, which has more than 30 dancers. The company is led artistically by Gili, with Amarante responsible for the choreography.

In addition to the two public performances, Ballet Concierto will offer school performances of "Drácula" on Thursday, Oct. 15, and Friday, Oct. 16, at 10 a.m. at the Sala de Drama René Marqués. School tickets are $15 per student, with one complimentary ticket provided for every 20 students. The educational performances are recommended for middle and high school students and are designed to connect the ballet with Stoker's 1897 novel and historical subjects including science, superstition and folklore.

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