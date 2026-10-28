Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
DANCE ME - MUSIC BY LEONARD COHEN Will Come to Danse Danse
The choreographic poem featuring 16 Leonard Cohen songs will conclude its global run after nearly a decade of touring across North America, Europe, and beyond.
From November 24 to 29, 2026, at Théâtre Maisonneuve, Danse Danse will present Dance Me – Music by Leonard Cohen by Ballets Jazz Montréal (BJM) for one final time. Since its premiere, Dance Me has been performed 216 times in 18 countries, reaching over 232,000 people. This is the last chance to see or revisit this Quebec production that has conquered international stages. In fact, an additional performance was added on November 24 to respond to high demand. Because of popular demand, an additional performance has been added on Tuesday, November 24, at 8 p.m.
Leonard Cohen, who passed away ten years ago, was able to shed light on the human soul with rare clarity. Having given his approval to the work during his lifetime, his voice resonates loud and clear in Dance Me, BJM's vibrant tribute performance presented at Danse Danse in 2017 and in 2019. Sixteen songs trace a path through his entire body of work: Suzanne, So Long, Marianne, Famous Blue Raincoat, Hallelujah, and Dance Me to the End of Love, among others. They flow seamlessly into one another, transforming into movement, imagery, and emotion in a captivating dance concert. The work is a choreographic poem and a multidisciplinary experience that speaks as much to dance audiences as it does to fans of Leonard Cohen.
Dance Me is the result of a collaboration between choreographers Andonis Foniadakis, Annabelle Lopez Ochoa, and Ihsan Rustem, and director Eric Jean, based on an original idea by Louis Robitaille. The show weaves together their artistic worlds in a physical and expansive dance, brought to life by the 14 performers of BJM. Dance, music, poetry, video, lighting, and dramaturgy come together in this production.
Over nearly a decade of touring, Dance Me has brought dance and the work of Leonard Cohen to stages across North America, Europe, and beyond.
“Some works leave a lasting impression on us. Dance Me is one of them. Born from the vision of Louis Robitaille and inspired by the unique world of Leonard Cohen, this production has been thrilling audiences and taking Ballets Jazz Montréal on a journey for ten years. A major chapter in our history is coming to a close, but its legacy remains etched in our hearts.” — Alexandra Damiani, Executive and Artistic Director of Ballets Jazz Montréal
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