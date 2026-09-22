Bodiography Reveals Programming for 25th Anniversary Season

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Bodiography's 25th Anniversary Season is unfolding across three continents, bringing together international creation, touring, university engagement, regional partnerships, student performance and a major homecoming celebration in Pittsburgh. Rather than looking at the anniversary solely as a retrospective, the season demonstrates the reach of a company whose work continues to move beyond its own studios and stages through long-term artistic relationships.

In late August and early September, founder Maria Caruso toured Brazil with Counterpoint of Chaos, while simultaneously creating a new 30-minute ballet for Cisne Negro's 50th Anniversary Season. From Brazil, Caruso traveled directly to Southern Italy for the world premiere of Maria Carolina - Luce della Reggia, expanding an artistic exchange that will continue this fall as Bodiography and ARB Dance Company of Italy come together for Bodiography's Southern Tour.

At the same time, Bodiography's work continued in the United States. Artistic Director Lauren Skrabalak led programming with company dancers at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte, while rehearsal director Patricia Alquezar continued nurturing Caruso's work in Brazil. The overlapping activity in South America, Europe and North America became a living example of Bodiography's 25-year legacy: artists, educators and partner organizations carrying the work forward together, even when the company's creative activity is happening thousands of miles apart. 'At 25 years, the most meaningful thing is not simply where Bodiography has been, but how far the work can travel when we build genuine partnerships,' said Caruso. 'This season has moved through Brazil, Italy, North Carolina and back home to Pittsburgh, with artists caring for one another's work across borders. That is the legacy I want this anniversary to reflect: collaboration, access and a company that is always reaching beyond

its own walls.'

PARTNERSHIPS AT THE CENTER OF THE ANNIVERSARY SEASON

The season's next chapter brings that same collaborative model home. On October 25th at 3:00 p.m., Bodiography joins the Westmoreland Choral Society for a new collaborative performance, extending the company's work into another artistic discipline and another regional community. In November, the relationship with ARB Dance Company moves from the world premiere of Maria Carolina in Italy into Bodiography's Southern Tour, creating a shared performance platform for artists from both organizations. Bodiography is also entering a new partnership with the Jewish Community Center of Greater Pittsburgh in Squirrel Hill, which will host both The Nutcracker and the Bodiography Student Company Spring Gala at the Agnes & Joseph Katz

Performing Arts Theater. The relationship expands Bodiography's neighborhood presence while creating additional opportunities for young dancers and families to experience the company's educational and performance programming.

UPCOMING 25TH ANNIVERSARY SEASON HIGHLIGHTS

October 25, 2026 at 3:00 p.m. - Bodiography performs a new collaborative program with the Westmoreland Choral Society.

November 14-20, 2026 - Bodiography's Southern Tour continues in collaboration with ARB Dance Company of Italy, carrying the partnership behind Maria Carolina into the next phase of the season.

December 12 at 7:00 p.m. and December 13 at 10:00 a.m. - The Bodiography Student Company presents The Nutcracker at the Agnes & Joseph Katz Performing Arts Theater at the JCC Squirrel Hill.

February 20, 2027 at 7:00 p.m. - The Bodiography Student Company Spring Gala takes place at the Agnes & Joseph Katz Performing Arts Theater at the JCC Squirrel Hill.

April 16-18, 2027 - Bodiography's 25th Anniversary Red Carpet Roll Out takes over Kelly Strayhorn Theater for a three-day celebration of the artists, works and relationships that have shaped the organization.

June 12-13, 2027 - Bodiography presents its End of the Year Spring Concert at Kelly Strayhorn Theater. The June 12th performance at 6:00 p.m. features Levels 4 through College Prep; the June 13th performance at 2:00 p.m. features Levels 1 through 3.

The centerpiece of the Pittsburgh anniversary celebration is the April 16-18 Red Carpet Roll Out at Kelly Strayhorn Theater. Friday night will be devoted to a 25th Anniversary Alumni Concert, bringing artists from across Bodiography's history back to the stage to perform original repertory and reconnect with the community that helped build the organization. More than 250 artists and collaborators from across the company's history have been invited to return, and Bodiography anticipates a significant showing of alumni, colleagues, supporters and friends from across generations. Saturday, April 17th will feature the 25th Anniversary Performance & Gala, combining new work with an anniversary celebration following the evening performance. Sunday, April 18th will close the weekend with a final anniversary performance. Together, the three days are designed not simply as a celebration of longevity, but as a reunion of the people who have shaped Bodiography's artistic identity over a quarter century.

ABOUT BODIOGRAPHY

Founded by Maria Caruso, Bodiography has spent 25 years building a model in which professional performance, education, artist development, community engagement and cross-organizational collaboration are interconnected. The 2026-2027 anniversary season reflects that philosophy on an expanded scale: new work created internationally, repertory carried across borders, partnerships with universities and cultural organizations, student programming in Pittsburgh, and the return of artists whose work helped define the company's history. Bodiography's anniversary message - 'Dance for Everybody Dance for Every-BODY' - continues to frame the organization's commitment to making dance an active part of the communities it serves while creating opportunities for artists and students to connect across institutions, disciplines and geographic boundaries.

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