BALLET BC ANNEX Will Present Triple Bill of Contemporary Dance
The junior ensemble performs three distinct works at Anvil Theatre in New Westminster.
Ballet BC Annex is the junior ensemble of Canada's leading contemporary dance company. Known for offering a direct look into the future of Canadian contemporary dance and balancing innovative new voices with powerful, established regional choreography.
In the 2026/2027 season, Anvil Theatre is bringing exciting dance to local audiences. The theatre will present Ballet BC Annex in a triple bill of three exciting and distinct works featuring world premieres by Canadian choreographer Cameron Fraser-Monroe and Ballet BC company dancer Michael Garcia as well as Vancouver-based Out Innerspace's Last Flower, Sunday, November 15 at the Anvil Theatre in New Westminster.
For Michael Garcia this piece marks the exciting choreographic debut, while highly sought-after Canadian choreographer Cameron Fraser-Monroe presents a brand-new creation. Last Flower by Out Innerspace is an adaptation of an acclaimed, hauntingly beautiful piece originally commissioned and created for Ballet BC's main company in 2024.
Ballet BC Annex features works by renowned and emerging choreographers on stages across British Columbia, bringing world-class dance repertoire to local and regional schools and community venues. The program serves as a critical career stepping stone, providing these rising dancers with vital professional touring and stage experience while bringing world-class repertoire to communities across British Columbia.
Annex dancers are a cohort of pre-professional artists currently training with Vancouver dance institutions Modus Operandi and Arts Umbrella Dance. The program supports the development of the dancers' careers by providing professional stage experience, while offering creation opportunities for emerging choreographers.
The 2026/2027 Anvil Theatre Presents series features award-winning artists from near and far. Innovative. Captivating. Awe-inspiring. This season, discover something new…something classic…something for everyone. The Anvil Theatre is the place to be.
Ballet BC Education and Engagement programs are made possible through the generous support of BMO, the Connor, Clark & Lunn Foundation, the Diamond Foundation, the R&J Stern Foundation, and the Province of BC.
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