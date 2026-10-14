Asase Yaa African American Dance Theater Will Continue Tour of THE REVIVAL: DJEMBE IN THE NEW MILLENNIUM

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The Bessie Award–winning Asase Yaa African American Dance Theater is continuing its national concert tour with the third leg of its acclaimed production, The Revival: Djembe in the New Millennium. Following performances across the country earlier this year, the Brooklyn-based company will bring its electrifying fusion of African diasporic dance, drumming, music, and storytelling to Charleston, Chicago, New Orleans, Los Angeles, Atlanta, and Gainesville this fall as part of the 25th anniversary celebration of the Asase Yaa Cultural Arts Foundation.

The tour marks Asase Yaa African American Dance Theater's first national concert tour since 2017 and represents a major milestone for the company as it brings its work to new audiences while celebrating more than two decades of preserving and advancing African diasporic arts and culture.

The Revival: Djembe in the New Millennium was created by master Djembe drummer and choreographer Yao Ababio, founder and Artistic Director of Asase Yaa African American Dance Theater. Originally developed in 2010, the production has been newly reimagined for the company’s milestone anniversary. It depicts the transformative influences of West African culture, music, and dance from Guinea, Mali, Senegal, Ghana, Nigeria, Haiti, and Trinidad on the urban cultural landscape in Bed-Stuy during the early 90s to the present.

It also fuses traditional and contemporary music genres and dance styles including Folklore, Djembe, Afrobeat, Hip-Hop, Rap, and R&B, as well as the song “African Dream,” recorded and performed by Talib Kweli (from his album “Reflections Eternal”), which is a fresh addition to the show.

Third Leg Tour Dates:

Oct 15-16: New Orleans, LA, Ashé Cultural Arts Center Gala

Oct 24: Los Angeles, CA, African Soul International (ASI)

Oct 31: Atlanta, GA, 7th Annual Wontanara Cultural Dance & Music Festival

Nov 14-22: Gainesville, FL, University of Florida

The fall engagements build on a year of milestone performances for Asase Yaa. The company launched the tour in February as part of the Asase Yaa Cultural Arts Foundation's 25th anniversary season and has since brought The Revival to audiences around the country. The tour will continue through November.

"This 25th Anniversary Tour is a historic opportunity to honor our past while looking toward the future of African diasporic arts," said Yao Ababio, Founder and Artistic Director of Asase Yaa African American Dance Theater. "Our theme, We Strive to Thrive, reflects a quarter century of artistic innovation, community engagement, and cultural preservation."

Executive Producer Kofi Osei Williams, Co-Founder and Executive Director of the Asase Yaa Cultural Arts Foundation, collaborated with Ababio to expand the original production with new music, multimedia storytelling, and choreography. The Foundation continues to partner with nonprofit presenters, cultural institutions, and community organizations across the country to bring African diasporic arts to new audiences.

"After nearly a decade, bringing our work back to audiences across the country has been incredibly meaningful," said Williams. "The third leg of this tour allows us to continue sharing our history and our artistry while building new relationships with communities committed to preserving and celebrating African and African American cultural traditions."

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