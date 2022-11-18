Young People's Chorus Of New York City To Present A VERY MERRY NEW YORK Next Month

In one of New York's jolliest musical celebrations of the holiday season, the Young People's Chorus of New York City (YPC), under the direction of YPC Artistic Director/Founder Francisco J. Núñez and Creative Director Elizabeth Núñez, will spread the joy of the season with "A Very Merry New York," its 2022 winter holiday concert to be held in Lincoln Center's newly reimagined David Geffen Hall on Sunday, December 11 at 5 p.m.

Nearly 600 of YPC's award-winning choristers hailing from every New York City borough, Long Island and Westchester will share the stage and the joy of the season with a program that features special new arrangements and productions of cherished holiday treasures, many set to spectacular choreography.

YPC, well-known for expanding the repertoire for young people with well over 100 compositions it has commissioned from today's most prominent composers, will celebrate the universality of the December holidays with two world premieres that refer to the beautiful aura of light and wonder that infuses the season. The first is "Ohrot," lights in Hebrew, composed by Francisco J. Núñez himself. The second is We Are the Light, by composer Jim Papoulis, which features poignant and stirring lyrics by the choristers themselves.

Francisco J. Núñez and Jim Papoulis' first partnered on a project nearly 25 years ago, the first of many to come. About that first project, Núñez says: "I quickly realized that Jim Papoulis was a remarkable composer with a completely distinctive voice. We here at YPC have commissioned over a dozen works from him over the years. Jim is a big-hearted humanitarian who always uses his unique gifts to empower and enrich lives, especially those of children. I look forward to premiering this exciting new work."

The program will also feature a special arrangement of "Silent Night" performed by YPC's talented young vocalists and 2023 Grammy-nominated Time for Three's violinist, Nicolas Kendall.

Tickets, from $49, are available now at the Geffen Hall box office, by calling CenterCharge at 212-721-6500, or online www.ypc.org/event/a-very-merry-new-york-2022. Special Concert Sponsor Tickets are available for $250 and include the best seats in the house in addition to a festive pre-concert reception in the beautiful new Ackman Family Patron Lounge. For more information on the Special Concert Sponsor Tickets, please contact Alyssa Sadoff at asadoff@ypc.org. All proceeds from "A Very Merry New York" will benefit the Young People's Chorus of New York City.