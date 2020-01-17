WINTER LIGHT is Coming to Tenri Cultural Institute

Kyo-Shin-An Arts commissions, presents and performs chamber and orchestral music that integrates Japanese instruments into Western classical music. Its 5-concert series with Arts at Tenri Cultural Institute features adventurous artists, ensembles and soloists that bridge two musical cultures by introducing composers, players and audiences to gorgeous new sounds contextualized by contemporary and traditional music from Japan and the West.

PROGRAM

Tumbling from the Ninth Height of Heaven by Thomas Osborne (koto and cello)

Paraphase by Toshi Ichiyanagi (shamisen and cello)

2Blue by James Nyoraku Schlefer (shakuhachi and viola)

Between, a new KSA commission by Salina Fisher (koto, shakuhachi, viola and cello)

Three Zen Poems, a new KSA commission by Debra Kaye (shakuhachi, viola and cello)

Location

Tenri Cultural Institute

43A W 13th St, New York, NY 10011

Get tickets

https://www.musae.me/kyoshinanarts/experiences/611/winter-light?ref=musae





