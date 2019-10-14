Violinist Midori Tours Vivian Fung's BIRDSONG

Internationally acclaimed violinist Midori will tour JUNO Award-winning Canadian composer Vivian Fung's Birdsong to DC, NYC, and London from November 2-8, 2019. Commissioned by the Delaware Chamber Music Festival through the DeRosa Family Fund, Fung's 10-minute long Birdsong was premiered in June, 2012 in Wilmington, Delaware by violinist Kristin Lee and pianist Conor Hanick. Birdsong was written in memoriam of Julian Rodescu and showcases the virtuosity of both piano and violin, with quick runs, intense rhythmic passages, and exploration of improvisational moments. The title refers to the birdcalls of the opening and closing, as well as the general rhapsodic nature of the violin in this piece.

On Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 8:00pm, The Library of Congress in DC presents Midori and pianist Ieva Jokubaviciute in a program of works by pieces by prominent living female composers, including Fung's Birdsong; a world premiere by Tamar Diesendruck commissioned by the McKim Fund in The Library Of Congress; Sofia Gubaidulina's Dancer On A Tightrope, commissioned by the Coolidge Foundation in The Library Of Congress; Olga Neuwirth's Quasare/Pulsare; and Franghiz Ali-Zadeh's Sabil Hayagi. The event is part of the Concerts from the Library of Congress series, offering free concerts at the Nation's Library since 1925 (www.loc.gov/concerts).

The program is repeated in New York City on Monday, November 4, 2019 at 8:00pm presented by Le Poisson Rouge. The performance marks the New York premiere of Tamar Diesendruck's new work.

Midori and Ieva Jokubaviciute travel to the United Kingdom to perform the program at London's Kings Place on Friday, November 8, 2019 at 7:30pm. The performance marks the UK premieres of both Tamar Diesendruck's new work and Vivian Fung's Birdsong.

Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 8:00pm

Coolidge Auditorium, Library of Congress | Thomas Jefferson Building

10 First Street SE | Washington, DC 20540

RSVP Link: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/midori-and-ieva-jokubaviciute-concert-tickets-66221882433

Tickets: Free and Open to the Public. RSVP recommended. Reserved seats not claimed by five minutes before the scheduled start of the event will be distributed to RUSH patrons. For more information about RUSH visit www.loc.gov/concerts/tickets.html. For patrons unable to obtain a reservation, we still encourage attendance-while there is no guarantee of seating due to the intimate size of some spaces, patrons are almost always able to be accommodated. Children must be at least 7 years old for admittance to concert events. Please request ADA accommodations at least five business days in advance by contacting (202) 707-6362 or ada@loc.gov.





