VIDEO: New York Philharmonic Releases Footage of World Premiere Arrangement of 'We Shall Overcome'

The New York Philharmonic has just released a video featuring the World Premiere of an arrangement of We Shall Overcome by 13-year-old Philharmonic Very Young Composer Jordan Millar. In addition to New York Philharmonic musicians, the performers are the Abyssinian Baptist Church Cathedral Choir; The Dessoff Choirs; Brooklyn College, Conservatory of Music Symphonic Choir; and viBe Theater Experience. The Philharmonic would have premiered the arrangement in March 2020 in Music as a Change Agent, the Young People's Concerts that were cancelled due to the pandemic.

Watch below!

The New York Philharmonic will broadcast for the first time the 2019 performance of Copland's Clarinet Concerto with Principal Clarinet Anthony McGill as soloist, conducted by Music Director Jaap van Zweden, tonight (Thursday, June 18) at 7:30 p.m. EDT on Facebook and YouTube. The broadcast will open with Mr. McGill in conversation with Alec Baldwin.

This broadcast will be available on-demand afterward on Facebook, YouTube, and NY Phil Plays On, a new portal for video and radio broadcasts, education content, and more.

