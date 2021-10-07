VIDEO: New York Philharmonic Performs William Grant Still's 'Out of the Silence'

William Grant Still's "Out of the Silence," written for his pianist wife, is perfect music for you to just sit and ponder. What could your future look like? What would your hopes and dreams be? Students at LaGuardia High School of Music & Art and Performing Arts created original artworks based on these questions, which you can see in this clip.

Hear the full piece, performed by Philharmonic musicians with conductor Tito Muñoz and soloist Aaron Diehl, and see more student artwork in the NY Philharmonic's first-ever fully virtual Young People's Concert, "Hope and Healing." All three episodes remain available to watch at nyphil.org/hopeandhealing.

Watch a clip below!