VIDEO: NY Philharmonic Prepares For Bandwagon Concerts

Take a behind-the-scenes look at the process of building the shipping container that will serve as the stage for NY Phil Bandwagon 2 festivals across New York City.

Apr. 30, 2021  

The New York Philharmonic is deepening our connection with communities across our hometown with NY Phil Bandwagon 2, four weekend-long festivals across New York City, May 7-30, 2021. With a mobile, state-of-the-art shipping container as a stage, the New York Philharmonic will partner with six organizations and more than 100 artists to present 39 performances, which span artistic disciplines from reggae, jazz, and opera, to dance, poetry, theater, film, and visual art.

With countertenor Anthony Roth Costanzo returning as Bandwagon's Creator and Executive Producer, the Philharmonic is collaborating with six New York organizations that use art to inspire their communities. Our partners are A Better Jamaica, Casita Maria Center for Arts & Education, El Puente, Flushing Town Hall, Groundswell, and National Black Theatre.

NY Phil Bandwagon 2's customized, 20-foot shipping container features a foldout stage, LED video wall, and a state-of-the-art Meyer Sound Spacemap Go system - a mobile venue created by producer Cath Brittan and featuring a mural newly created by Groundswell artist Julia Cocuzza.

NY Phil Bandwagon 2 events, which are free of charge and unticketed, will not be announced in advance due to health and safety guidelines. Entry is on a first-come, first-served basis.

For more information visit https://nyphil.org/concerts-tickets/explore/series-and-festivals/bandwagon

