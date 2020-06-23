Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming
VIDEO: Live with Carnegie Hall Presents Yannick Nézet-Séguin
In a video released by Carnegie Hall, Yannick Nézet-Séguin-only the third music director of the Met since its founding in 1883-discusses The MET Orchestra (as it's known when it ventures outside the opera house) and its rich history on the concert stage.
Nézet-Séguin also provides behind-the-scenes glimpses of the production process and speaks with a few of the opera house's emerging stars.
