VIDEO: Live with Carnegie Hall Presents Yannick Nézet-Séguin

Article Pixel Jun. 23, 2020  

In a video released by Carnegie Hall, Yannick Nézet-Séguin-only the third music director of the Met since its founding in 1883-discusses The MET Orchestra (as it's known when it ventures outside the opera house) and its rich history on the concert stage.

Nézet-Séguin also provides behind-the-scenes glimpses of the production process and speaks with a few of the opera house's emerging stars.

Watch below!


