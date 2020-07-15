Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming
VIDEO: Learn With Carnegie Hall Presents ALL TOGETHER: A GLOBAL ODE TO JOY
Conductor Marin Alsop hosts a celebration of All Together: A Global Ode to Joy, a yearlong project that honors the 250th anniversary of Beethoven's birth.
"Watch excerpts from the first All Together performance in São Paulo last December; hear former US Poet Laureate Tracy K. Smith, Baltimore-based rapper and musician Wordsmith, and London-based poet Anthony Anaxagorou in conversation about their adaptations of Schiller's "Ode to Joy"; and listen to performances of original songs inspired by the project and written by Weill Music Institute songwriters from across New York City."
Watch below!