VIDEO: Learn With Carnegie Hall Presents ALL TOGETHER: A GLOBAL ODE TO JOY

Conductor Marin Alsop hosts a celebration of All Together: A Global Ode to Joy, a yearlong project that honors the 250th anniversary of Beethoven's birth.

"Watch excerpts from the first All Together performance in São Paulo last December; hear former US Poet Laureate Tracy K. Smith, Baltimore-based rapper and musician Wordsmith, and London-based poet Anthony Anaxagorou in conversation about their adaptations of Schiller's "Ode to Joy"; and listen to performances of original songs inspired by the project and written by Weill Music Institute songwriters from across New York City."

Watch below!

