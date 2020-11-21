VIDEO: ICU COVID-19 Patient Plays the Violin Form His Hospital Bed

Grover Wilhelmsen, a patient at McKay-Dee Hospital, was captured playing the violin form his hospital bed in the ICU.

Wilhelmsen played his violin for caregivers as a thank you to lift their spirits. The songs include the Tennessee Waltz and church hymns.

"His idea - he came up with it - was to be able to have his family bring in his violin and viola to be able to play for us," said nurse Clara Sase, according to the Daily News.

Wilhelmsen was discharged from the ICU on November 10 and is recuperating in a long-term care facility, where, according to his family, he is expected to make a full recovery.

Watch the video below!

