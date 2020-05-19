VIDEO: Ealing Symphony Orchestra Presents Virtual Performance of 'Pomp & Circumstance'

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

To keep the spirit of the orchestra alive in lockdown, the orchestra has continued to meet virtually each week, and has presented a performance of 'Pomp & Circumstance'!

The Orchestra shared:

While the weekly sessions have proven great fun, they haven't come close to sparking the joy that comes from making music together, so ESO decided to produce its very own lockdown performance.

Fifty-one musicians, ranging in age from 18 to 80, contributed to a virtual performance of Elgar's Pomp & Circumstance March No. 4, with some recording more than one part, and in other cases playing more than one instrument.

The piece was chosen by the orchestra for its uplifting melodies, reflecting the orchestra's excitement for the day they can play together again in the real world.

Check out the video below!

