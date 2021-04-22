Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Celebrate Earth Day With The NY Philharmonic In Central Park

This calming earth day celebration was recorded nearly a year ago.

Apr. 22, 2021  

Take a virtual visit to Central Park set to the second and third movements of Mahler's Symphony No. 3, in partnership with Central Park Conservancy which was recorded almost exactly one year ago.

Founded in 1842 by local musicians led by American-born Ureli Corelli Hill, the New York Philharmonic is the oldest symphony orchestra in the United States, and one of the oldest in the world.

The roster of composers and conductors who have led the Philharmonic includes such historic figures as Theodore Thomas, Antonín Dvořák, Gustav Mahler (Music Director, 1909-11), Otto Klemperer, Richard Strauss, Willem Mengelberg (Music Director, 1922-30), Wilhelm Furtwängler, Arturo Toscanini (Music Director, 1928-36), Igor Stravinsky, Aaron Copland, Bruno Walter (Music Advisor, 1947-49), Dimitri Mitropoulos (Music Director, 1949-58), Klaus Tennstedt, George Szell (Music Advisor, 1969-70), and Erich Leinsdorf.

Click Here to Watch the Video!play


