Two-Time Juno Winner Ensemble Caprice Returns for MUSIC OF HOPE

Classical music outdoor concerts by all-women's choir & chamber orchestra for Montreal's most vulnerable communities.

Music for Hope is a first-of-kind health, music, and community tour with a series of outdoor concerts by all women's choir and chamber orchestra for social and mental health of the most vulnerable during the pandemic.

Matthias Maute, artistic director of both two-time JUNO-award winner Ensemble Caprice and professional choir Ensemble vocal Arts-Québec, brings 17 professional singers and musicians to the gardens, terraces, entrances, and balconies of six Montreal community institutions.

Classical music works by composers Antonio Vivaldi and Mécénat Musica Composers in Residence Jaap Nico Hamburger and Matthias Maute are performed for the vulnerable, women in difficulty, blind, elderly, ill, and palliative care at St. Margaret Residential Centre, Jewish Eldercare Centre and Chez Doris.

Ensemble Caprice, Ensemble vocal Arts-Québec and Mécénat Musica have launched several health, music, and community initiatives early in the pandemic to reduce the impact of this unparalleled crisis on the psychological, social, and mental health of disadvantaged communities, including Music for Hope and Mini-Concerts Santé - the music delivery of 4,000 Mini-Concerts Santé to 30,000 residents in disadvantaged neighbourhoods in Montreal and Quebec. Music for Hope and Mini-Concerts Santé are gratefully funded by the generosity of eight Mécénat Musica donor individuals, Fondation Lucie et André Chagnon, Conseil des arts et des lettres du Québec, Molson Foundation, R. Howard Webster Foundation, Ensemble Caprice, Foundation of Greater Montreal, CIUSSS du Centre-Ouest-de-l'Île-de-Montréal and Jewish Community Foundation of Montreal.

