Tilted Axes Composer Patrick Grant's 'Fields Amaze' Receives Three Grammy Entries

Last October, composer Patrick Grant released brand new recordings of pivotal works from his catalog in an album called "Fields Amaze and other sTRANGE music." In recent years Grant has garnered much praise and attention for his creating the project Tilted Axes: Music for Mobile Electric Guitars, so the release of "Fields Amaze..." was a way to (re)introduce listeners to the large body of work he has created for concert, dance, and theater. Well, it worked.

It was announced this week that the album has three entries in the running for selection in the 62nd Grammy Awards taking place January 2020 - Best Contemporary Instrumental Album (for "Fields Amaze"), Best Instrumental Composition (for "Keeping Still"), and Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance (for "Imaginary Horror Film - Part 2").

The album is a Gordian Knot of tracks embracing classical, rock, and world music traditions where, according to the UK's PROG Magazine, "...themes circle round but sound like they are twisting themselves out on a Moebius strip...a perpetual motion of agitated activity...although this music is richly melodic and rhythmic...there is a particular lightness about it, like a stone being skimmed across a lake."

You can sample the album, as well as order a copy of it here.

The voting for Grammy nominations begins in late September.

Meanwhile, Grant continues to offer up uncommon music and transformative experiences, as evidenced by his flagship project, Tilted Axes: Music for Mobile Electric Guitars. Just this July, the group offered a narrative procession with original music for mobile electric guitars through the Michigan Science Center in commemoration of the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing entitled "Moonwalk". This event was part of Detroit's 27th Annual Concert of Colors (in partnership with the Detroit Institute of Arts) with three performances given free to the public.

VIDEO: "On the Steps of the Kresge Court"

It also turns out that Grant has made a friend out of one of rock's all-time great guitarists - King Crimson's Robert Fripp (who has also worked with Peter Gabriel, David Bowie, Talking Heads, etc.), as Grant spent some time with the Orchestra of Crafty Guitarists, which was directed by Fripp.

And besides the aforementioned projects, Grant will continue to work on creating new music performances for planetariums and museums and other concerts, and completing a new album - tentatively called "Memes and Variations."





Related Articles View More Classical Music Stories

More Hot Stories For You