The Vancouver Symphony Orchestra Plans to Livestream a Star-Studded Virtual Gala

The Vancouver Symphony Orchestra will present an all-star gala on Sunday, September 20, 2020. This event is the VSO's first virtual celebration and will be streamed for free on the VSO website.

The gala will highlight exceptional regionally and internationally acclaimed musicians who have all come together for the love of music during this global health crisis. This event will feature greetings from world-renowned artists such as Vladimir Feltsman, Gerard Schwarz, and David Shifrin.

Special performances by internationally and critically acclaimed virtuosi Orli Shaham, David Rejano and Cristina Montes Mateo, as well as local VSO musicians will be presented throughout the evening. In addition to the gala's musical programming, the Vancouver Symphony Orchestra will recognize the importance of music education during this event and celebrate the 30-year anniversary of Music Director and Conductor Maestro Salvador Brotons with the VSO.

Live-stream from The AV Department Studio to your viewing devices

Tickets: Individual tickets are free.

"We are grateful to have such a giving community who has gone above and beyond to support us during this pandemic," says VSO Board Chair Victoria Tullett. "We have made a tremendous investment of time and resources to make sure that we continue to serve our supporters, even in this new virtual landscape. We look forward to welcoming guests from around the world to join us for a spectacular evening of music performance."

The gala will start promptly at 4:30pm PDT with pre-show music and instructions on how to support the VSO during the event. The formal celebration will begin with a brass fanfare at 5:00pm. After the showing, the virtual program will continue to be available for viewing on demand on the VSO website. The gala will include a lively auction with fantastic packages and private "Parties of Note" (exclusive dinner parties hosted across multiple luxuriant locations) scheduled for summer 2021.

This year's auction items and "Parties of Note" will be available for bidding from Thursday, September 17 through Monday, September 21. Proceeds raised at this event will advance the VSO's artistic programing, supporting the Symphony's high-caliber music performance and renowned education initiative. Free tickets are available now at https://vancouversymphony.org/gala-2020/ or by calling the VSO Office at 360-735-7278.

