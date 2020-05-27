The Symphonic Orchestra of Galicia Will Stream Nine Concerts on YouTube
According to OperaWire, The Symphonic Orchestra of Galicia will stream a series of concerts online June 3-19.
The organization will perform behind closed doors at the Teatro Colon de A Coruna in Spain for the broadcasts that will be available on YouTube.
June 3 - harpist Celine Landelle and flautist Claudia Walker
June 4 - cellist Ruslana Prokopenko, violinist Florian Vlashi, violist Raymond Arteaga, and bassoonist Steve Harriswangler
June 5 - violist Luigi Mazzucato and flautist María José Ortuño.
June 10 - violinist Ludwig Dürichen, violinist Carolina Cygan, and violist Jeffrey Johnson
June 11 - seven members of the Orphelion Ensemble.
June 12 - five wind soloists
June 17 - string quartet comprised of Gabriel Busi, Fumika Yamamura, Adrián Linares Reyes, and Mavi Pedrero
June 18 - counter-bass players Risto Vuolanne, Serguéi Rechetilov, Fernando y Mario Rodrigues, and Todd Williamson, with cellist Roulsana Prokopenko and trombonist Eyvind Sommerfelt
June 19 - showcase featuring the brass section
