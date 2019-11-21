The Los Angeles Master Chorale Will Present O MAGNUM MYSTERIUM by Morten Lauridsen and Handel's MESSIAH

WHAT:

The Los Angeles Master Chorale will light up this holiday season with four spectacular concerts that include a world premiere by Swan Family Artist-in-Residence Eric Whitacre, the now-classic O Magnum Mysterium by Morten Lauridsen, and Handel's Messiah.

Eric Whitacre will conduct the venerable ensemble at Festival of Carols on December 7 at 8:00 PM and December 14 at 2:00 PM at Walt Disney Concert Hall, including his world premiere of The Gift of the Magi, a setting of O. Henry's charming tale of love and generosity.

On Sunday, December 15 at 7:00 PM, also at Walt Disney Concert Hall, the Master Chorale will give the 25th-anniversary performance of Morten Lauridsen's celebrated choral piece O Magnum Mysterium alongside Victoria's 16th-century setting of the same text. Also on the program is the west coast premiere of The Faire Starre by Nico Muhly, and works by Jennifer Higdon, Dale Trumbore, Matthew Brown and more.

On Wednesday, December 18 at 7:30 PM at Walt Disney Concert Hall, the Master Chorale will present the highly anticipated 39th annual sing-along performance of Handel's Messiah, where the audience becomes the chorus. A limited number of VIP tickets, which allow you to perform onstage, are available.

Finally, on Saturday, December 21 at 8:00 PM at Walt Disney Concert Hall, Los Angeles audiences will have the chance to hear Handel's Messiah in its most refined light when the Los Angeles Master Chorale and orchestra, conducted by Grant Gershon, Kiki & David Gindler Artistic Director, perform the piece in its entirety.

Please visit https://lamasterchorale.org/show_listing.php for more information.

WHEN:

Festival of Carols with Eric Whitacre, Saturday, December 7 & 14, 2019 2:00 PM

O Magnum Mysterium, Sunday, December 15, 2019 7:00 PM

39th Annual Messiah Sing-Along, Wednesday, December 18, 2019 7:30 PM

Handel's Messiah, Saturday, December 21, 2019 8:00PM

WHO:

Los Angeles Master Chorale

Grant Gershon, Kiki & David Gindler Artistic Director

Eric Whitacre, Swan Family Artist-In-Residence

Singers, Orchestra, Soloists

WHERE:

Walt Disney Concert Hall

Please click here for directions and parking information.

TICKETS:

https://lamasterchorale.org/box-office





