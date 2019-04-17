The Ibla Foundation Presents International Competition Winners At Carnegie Hall

The Ibla Foundation of New York and Dr. Salvatore Moltisanti will present their 28th Annual International Grand Prize Competition Winners in concert on Tuesday, May 7 @ 7 PM at Carnegie Hall's Weill Recital Hall, 154 West 57th Street in Manhattan.

Dr. Moltisanti, recognized as one of the foremost Italian pianists of his generation, presents 2018's Ibla competition winners from around the world making their Carnegie Hall Debut. Foundation Prize Winners who will perform include Brazilian tenor Roberto di Candido, Italian bass-baritone Paolo Andrea Di Pietro, American pianist Anchie Donn, Italian pianist Federico Ercoli, Italian pianist/accordionist/ composer Caterina Fiorentini, Italian harpsichordist Alberto Firrincieli, South Korean tenor Michael Hyokun Ha, Chinese pianist Chenxing Huang, Japanese whistler Marina Kato, Georgian pianist Tamara Licheli, Italian pianist Corrado Neri, Japanese soprano Mai Nishida, Japanese clarinetist Shinobu Otake, Bolivian/Brazilian violinist Eduardo Paredes Crespo, Romanian pan flutist Mariana Preda, Italian pianist Edoardo Riganti Fulginei, Chinese accordionist Mingyuan Ruan, American pianist/composer Alan Storeygard, American guitarist/composer Cody Tippett, and Chinese/American pianist Dongni Xie.

Selections will include instrumental and vocal music from old and new classical masters. More program information at http://www.ibla.org/.

Tickets for the May 7 concert may be purchased by calling CarnegieCharge at 212-247-7800, online at https://www.carnegiehall.org/calendar/2019/05/07/ibla-foundation-winners-0700pm, or by visiting the Carnegie Hall Box Office. For press tickets or more information, please contact the Ibla Foundation at 212-387-0111 or visit them online at http://www.ibla.org.

The Ibla Foundation in New York City organizes an annual music competition for pianists, singers, instrumentalists and composers which takes place during each July in Ragusa Ibla, in the southeastern corner of Sicily. Winners are presented the following year in such venues as Carnegie Hall in New York, Tokyo Opera City Hall and other prestigious venues in Canada, Europe and the U.S. The 2018 Competition is scheduled to take place from July 20 to 25 in the magnificent baroque quarters of Ragusa Ibla. Visit the Foundation at http://www.ibla.org/.





Related Articles View More Classical Music Stories

More Hot Stories For You