The Curtis Institute Of Music Launches Record Label, Curtis Studio

The Curtis Institute of Music has announced the launch of Curtis Studio, a label dedicated to the discovery of new and traditional works performed by inspiring artists of our time. Releases will be available on all major streaming platforms and several releases will feature music videos. Distributed by Platoon, Curtis Studio will feature performances of alumni, faculty, and students, ensuring that the Curtis Institute of Music leads the digital helm towards classical music's dynamic future.

Curtis Studio kicks off with the Curtis Symphony Orchestra, conducted by Finnish Maestro Osmo Vanska, performing Rimsky-Korsakov's Scheherazade (releasing December 6, 2022). The performance was recorded as part of Curtis's imaginative new performance installation-Immersive Scheherazade, which invited audiences to sit alongside live musicians performing the work while surrounded by 30-feet high projections of the orchestra. "Scheherazade demands musical virtuosity and highlights the magnificent artistry of the Curtis Symphony Orchestra. These musicians represent a very bright future for classical music. We are thrilled to share their performances through Curtis Studio," says Vince Ford, executive producer of Curtis Studio.

President and CEO of the Curtis Institute of Music Roberto Díaz says, "The three pillars of Curtis-teaching, touring, and technology-will each be propelled by this groundbreaking initiative. Curtis Studio presents an opportunity to share our rigorous standard of musicianship in an accessible way. This monumental initiative furthers our digital presence while teaching the recording process as a fundamental component of a musician's career."

The Curtis Institute of Music has long championed the music of our time. The school regularly commissions established and emerging voices to create new music and explore new ideas. Recent commissions have included works from Bright Sheng, Jennifer Higdon, Richard Danielpour, Gabriella Smith (Composition '13), and David Serkin Ludwig (Composition '01). Curtis Studio continues this vital momentum of presenting and commissioning new works alongside beloved classical compositions-all performed at the very highest level. Future releases on Curtis Studio are scheduled to include a solo piano recording with highly acclaimed pianist Michelle Cann (Piano '13) featuring works by Florence Price (Sonata in E minor and Fantasie Nègre Nos. 1, 2, and 4) and Margaret Bonds's Spiritual Suite. In addition, Curtis Studio will present several commissions, the recording premiere of Trio Zimbalist, and recordings of the Dover Quartet and other Curtis ensembles.

For all up-to-date information about Curtis Studio, please visit the Curtis Institute of Music's website.