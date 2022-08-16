Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The Crossing Opens 2022-23 Season With WALKING THE FARM: A PROGRESSIVE CONCERT

Featuring works by Kirsten Broberg, Jonathan Dove, David Shapiro, and Pēteris Vasks.

Aug. 16, 2022  
Grammy Award-winning choir The Crossing opens its 2022-23 season with Walking the Farm: A Progressive Concert hosted by Art at Kings Oaks at Kings Oaks Farm in Bucks County, PA on Saturday, September 17, 2022 at 4:00pm and Sunday, September 18, 2022 at 4:00pm.

The interactive experience invites audience members to join The Crossing as the choir presents the world premiere of a new work by George Lewis, along with previous commissions Breathturn by Kirsten Broberg, It is time by David Shapiro and related works: In beauty may I walk by Jonathan Dove, and a thoughtful setting of a Czeslaw Milosz poem, Encounter "We were riding through frozen fields" by Latvian composer Pēteris Vasks. Each work is performed at its own post, a musical resting place, along the short trek as the concert weaves throughout Kings Oaks Farm.

Inspired by the land and our relationship to it, the program explores human observation of nature and farmland, and serves as the opening bookend to the season, which closes in June with Farming, a new concert-length work of Ted Hearne considering themes of history and culture; land use, possession, and repossession; food, its source, and the unnamed people who grow it and move it, using the oft misunderstood phrase "farm to table."

Walking the Farm is based on the "progressive dinner" model. Audience members will stroll the farm to hear brief sung performances at five sites-the barn, the creek, the old chapel, the field, the garden-while sampling local beer, wine, and small bites at each.

The Crossing has presented several memorable outdoor concert experiences including The Forest (2020). Described by The Philadelphia Inquirer as a performance that "truly felt like a journey," The Forest was The Crossing's response to the limitations on group singing during the pandemic in which audience members walked through a socially distanced soundscape and landscape in Penn's Woods at Bowman's Hill Wildflower Preserve in New Hope, Pennsylvania. Most recently in 2021, The Crossing presented its annual Month of Moderns festival at outdoor locations throughout Philadelphia that allowed for intimate, yet spatially distanced performances.

Walking the Farm: A Progressive Concert is hosted by Art at Kings Oaks, which presents its eighth annual exhibition reimagining the historic barn and chapel as unique settings for local, national, and international art to inhabit. Curated by Bucks County painter Alex Cohen and theatre artist Clara Weishahn, the exhibition will preview during The Crossing's Walking the Farm: A Progressive Concert, and is open to the public the two following weeks from September 23 to October 9. For more information, visit www.kingsoaksart.com


Walking the Farm: A Progressive Concert

The Crossing
Saturday, September 17, 2022 at 4:00pm
Sunday, September 18, 2022 at 4:00pm
Kings Oaks Farm | 756 Worthington Mill Road | Newtown, PA
Tickets: $20-$35
Ticket Link: https://thecrossing.ticketleap.com/walking-the-farm/





