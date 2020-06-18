The CBC Virtual Orchestra Performs the World Premiere of Vivian Fung's PRAYER

On Canada Day, Wednesday, July 1, 2020, The CBC Virtual Orchestra gives its first performance, the world premiere of JUNO Award-winning Canadian composer Vivian Fung's Prayer, commissioned by CBC Music and led by conductor Yannick Nezet-Seguin, music director of the Metropolitan Opera in New York, the Philadelphia Orchestra and Orchestre Metropolitain in Montreal. CBC Music, in creative collaboration with the Toronto Symphony Orchestra, has brought together 36 of Canada's finest classical musicians from 28 different orchestras from every province in Canada to create The CBC Virtual Orchestra and present this unique online performance recorded in isolation. Fung's Prayer premieres globally on July 1 on cbc.ca/music, and Canada-wide on radio and via the CBC Listen app during CBC Music's Tempo with host Julie Nesrallah, and on CBC Radio One at 7:45am local time with host Stephen Quinn as part of the Canada Day radio special Extraordinary Times: Canada Day 2020.

Of the new piece, written during the COVID-19 pandemic, Fung says, "Prayer is, in essence, an aberration, for under no other circumstance in the past (or probably in the future) have I worn my heart on my sleeve as transparently as I have with this piece. In times of crisis and peril, we have but the reliance of faith - from the profound faith in humanity, faith in love, and faith that we will persevere and get through this with dignity, to the mundane faith that I would complete the piece within the extraordinary conditions that faced me, with a young child at home 24/7, a bronchial infection, and a very tight timeline (ultimately, a matter of days) to complete the piece in a manner feasible for COVID remote performance requirements. In the end, I chose a chant from my composer heroine Hildegard von Bingen as inspiration for my prayer. It goes:

O Shepherd of our souls, O primal voice,

whose call created all of us;

Now hear our plea to thee, to thee, and deign

to free us from our miseries

and feebleness.

I wish to thank my family - my husband, parents, and son - as well as my neighbors, the Lees, who have all made composing this piece possible."

Performance Information

The CBC Virtual Orchestra Premieres Vivian Fung's Prayer

Wednesday, July 1, 2020

How to Watch and Listen:

- Watch globally on CBC.ca/music starting at 7am ET on July 1, 2020

- Listen on CBC Radio One and via the CBC Listen app at 7:45 a.m. local time on the Canada Day radio special Extraordinary Times: Canada Day 2020

- Listen on CBC Music and via the CBC Listen app during the national weekday classical music show Tempo with host Julie Nesrallah July 1 at 12:50pm local time

Program:

Vivian Fung - Prayer (2020) [World Premiere]

Performers:

Yannick Nezet-Seguin, Conductor

Violin

Jonathan Crow (Concertmaster, Toronto Symphony Orchestra), Terence Tam (Victoria Symphony), Karl Stobbe (Manitoba Chamber Orchestra), Yolanda Bruno (Toronto Symphony Orchestra and Kingston Symphony), Diana Cohen (Calgary Philharmonic), Heather Kao (Newfoundland Symphony), Marcelle Mallette (Orchestre Metropolitain), Gwen Hoebig (Winnipeg Symphony), Jacqueline Nutting (Saskatoon Symphony)

Viola

Natasha Sharko (Kitchener-Waterloo Symphony), Marlena Pellegrino (Thunder Bay Symphony), Keith Hamm (Edmonton Symphony)

Cello

Rachel Mercer (National Arts Centre Orchestra), Rachel Desoer (Symphony Nova Scotia)

Bass

Max Kasper (Symphony Nova Scotia)

Flute

Leslie Newman (Hamilton Philharmonic Orchestra), Jan Kocman (Winnipeg Symphony)

Oboe

Marjorie Tremblay (Orchestre Metropolitain), Graham Mackenzie (Niagara, Windsor, London Symphonies)

Clarinet

Marie-Julie Chagnon (Quebec Symphony Orchestra), Hyon Suk Kim (Regina Symphony)

Bassoon

Julia Lockhart (Vancouver Symphony), Ian Hopkin (Kitchener-Waterloo Symphony)

Horn

Ronald George (London Sinfonia), Ulises Aragon (Symphony New Brunswick), Catherine Turner (Montreal Symphony), Allene Hackleman (Edmonton Symphony)

Trumpet

Karen Donnelly (National Arts Centre Orchestra), Adam Zinatelli (Calgary Philharmonic)

Trombone

Madeleine Doyon Robitaille (Laval Symphony), Angelo Muñoz (Trois Rivieres Symphony)

Tuba

Jennifer Stephen (Kitchener-Waterloo Symphony)

Timpani

Bill Linwood (Victoria Symphony)

Percussion

Vern Griffiths (Vancouver Symphony)

