Technopolis 20 to Present BACK2BACH With Anita Tomasevich and Olivera Rialas

Anita Tomasevich on piano and Olivera Rialas on violin, will present the concert "BackToBach" at Technopolis 20, on Monday, 22nd of May at 8pm, performing an interesting programme by J.S. Bach.

Programme

J.S. Bach - Partita BWV 826 in c minor (piano solo)

J.S.Bach/F.Busoni Choral Preludes (piano solo)

"Nun komm' der Heiden Heiland" / "Now comes our Saviour" BWV 659

"Wachet Auf, Ruft Uns Die Stimme" / "Awake, the voice commands" BWV 645

J.S. Bach/R. Schumann Partita no 2 in d minor BWV 1004 (violin and piano)

J.S. Bach Sonata for violin and piano in c minor BWV 1017

Entrance: €‎12

Reservations are necessary at 70002420.

Anita Tomasevich (piano) performs extensively around Europe starting with her debut recital at the age of 10. She has wide musical interests, from Scarlatti and Bach to the contemporary repertoire. Her performances are characterised by strong artistry, individualism, subtle sensibility for composers' style and an impressive stage presence. She studied in the Music Academy in Novi Sad (Bmus, Mmus) and Royal Conservatoire in Den Hague and appeared in some of the major halls in The Netherlands, Spain, UK, Italy, Russia and Serbia. She is a laureate of international competitions, including 1st price in Citta Di Tortona Italy and she appeared regularly on Serbian National Radio and Television.She studied with renowned teachers such as Jegor Chugayev, Svetlana Bogino Yelena Richter, Lazar Berman, Gyorgy Sandor, among others.

In 2005 she released her first CD recording with works of Scarlatti, Chopin, Scriabin and Prokofiev.In 2006 her career as a concert pianist was stopped by a spinal injury. After almost ten years of recovery, Anita started performing again, both solo and chamber music with the excellent critiques giving recitals in Cyprus, Italy, Holland, England and Denmark.

In 2019 she recorded her second CD "Nocturnal Ballads" with violinist Sorin Alexandru Horlea and in 2021 her third CD for solo piano "Winter Solstice" which was chosen for publishing by the esteemed German record label Edition Wandelweiser.

Anita was the founder and the Artistic Director of the Avaton International Music Festival, which received international recognition. The festival hosted the first Contemporary Music Competition for children and First experimental music platform avatonDistorted.

Olivera Jakovljevic-Rialas (violin) was born in Belgrade where she began her music studies at the Vojislav Vuckovic Music School for Gifted Children. She graduated from Belgrade University and continued her studies at the "Franz Liszt Academy of Music" in Budapest, Hungary. She studies with renowned teachers such as Dejan Mihailovic, Hallasz Ferenz, Pereny Ester, Alexander Eisenberg among others.

Ms. Rialas enjoyed a distinguished performing carrier touring extensively throughout Europe and China as a member of "Dusan Skovran" Chamber orchestra, and performed, throughout former Yugoslavia and Hungary both solo recitals and as a soloist with the Belgrade Radio Symphony Orchestra and Nis Chamber Orchestra.

She recorded for RTV Serbia radio and television. From 2001 she lives and works in New York USA and performs regularly. She was the concert master of New Amsterdam Symphony Orchestra and a member of the Wagner Festival Orchestra, an affiliate of the Mannes College of Music. She performed at Carnegie Hall, Merkin Hall, and Nassau Museum, LIC Music Festival, Guitar Festival Belgrade, Nomus Festival Niš, among others, and gave master classes including a Master Class in SUNY Old Westbury.

She held an Associate Professorship at the Long Island Conservatory where she was appointed as the String Department Chair from 2002-2004 and held the position as a full-time professor at Niš Music Academy (Serbia). She moved to Cyprus in 2010 and is a member of Comandaria Chamber Orchestra and Limassol String Orchestra. As an Artistic Director she helps Multicolored Music Children Orchestra. She was awarded honorary Doctorate for helping kids in performing arts from Institute Roma Belgrade in 2022.