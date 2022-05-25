Tafelmusik Animates Spring and Summer With Community Activities and Live Performances

The sound of Tafelmusik fills the air as Canadian cities come back to vibrant life after a long winter. Tafelmusik is thrilled to animate community spaces in Toronto, Kingston, and Montreal this spring and summer, with engagements at Doors Open Toronto; the Isabel Bader Centre for the Performing Arts in Kingston; and a concert honouring late Music Director Emerita Jeanne Lamon at the Montreal Baroque Festival. Online offerings include the latest Tafel Talk panel discussion, Remix Culture, and a digital edition of the annual Tafelmusik Baroque Summer Institute (TBSI).

Tafel Talk: Remix Culture and the concept of authenticity

May 25 at 7 PM EDT online

Tickets: $5. Join live or rewatch for 48 hours after the event concludes.

tafelmusik.org/remix-culture



Jennifer Jenkins, Director of Duke's Center for the Study of the Public Domain

Mathieu Lussier, Artistic Director of Arion Baroque Orchestra

SlowPitchSound, composer, mentor, and explorer of sound and visuals.



While the term "remix" refers specifically to recorded music, the concept behind it and the practise of adapting, sampling, borrowing, and re-arranging has been with us for a very long time, from Bach to bebop. As remixes become more popular than ever, the practice raises many questions about context, originality, authenticity, and ownership. Our conversation explores these questions through a historical lens that takes us from the 17th century to the present day.

Doors Open Toronto

May 28 and 29, 10 AM to 5 PM*

*Performance by members of Tafelmusik: May 29 at 2:30 PM

Trinity-St. Paul's Centre, 427 Bloor Street West

Free admission

toronto.ca/doorsopen



Tafelmusik and Trinity-St. Paul's Centre (TSP)-the orchestra's home venue-were awarded one of the coveted spots in this year's Doors Open Toronto. Visitors to TSP are invited to performances by Tafelmusik and VIVA Singers Toronto. Guided and self-guided tours are available on both days. The Sunday lineup includes a free performance at 2:30 PM by members of Tafelmusik, and a family-friendly Instrument Petting Zoo. Tafelmusik's participation in Doors Open is generously supported by the McLean Foundation.

Bach Brandenburg Concertos at The Isabel

May 30 at 7:30 PM

Isabel Bader Centre for the Performing Arts

390 King Street West, Kingston, ON

queensu.ca/theisabel



Tafelmusik returns to the Isabel's splendid Jennifer Velva Bernstein Performance Hall with some of the most recognized and popular works in baroque music, the Brandenburg Concertos by J.S. Bach. Creativity, originality, and boldness are on display in these ground-breaking concertos that feature novel combinations of solo instruments and an unprecedented solo cadenza for harpsichord-unheard of at the time. Tafelmusik's 1995 recording of the Brandenburgs garnered rave reviews and won a JUNO Award. A quarter century later, Tafelmusik invites Kingston audiences to revisit four of these seminal works-Concertos 3,4,5, and 6-with newfound curiosity. Completing the program is Bach's Orchestral Suite no. 3 in its original scoring, including the Air often referred to as the "Air on the G String."

Tafelmusik Baroque Summer Institute

June 6-12 online

tafelmusik.org/tbsi



Tafelmusik Baroque Summer Institute (TBSI) is a top-tier training program led by members of Tafelmusik and invited guests. TBSI is being held virtually this year, and auditors are invited to sit in on masterclasses, lectures, and other activities from the comfort of their homes. Auditors can observe Tafelmusik musicians working with a group of 45 participants from across Canada, the US, England, Spain, Bolivia, and South Africa. The deadline for auditor registration is June 1, and information about fees and TBSI auditor registration is available at tafelmusik.org/tbsi.

Jeanne and Johann at Montreal Baroque Festival

June 25 at 2:00 PM

Rialto Theatre, 5723 Park Avenue

Montreal QC

montrealbaroque.com



Tafelmusik returns to Montreal Baroque Festival for Jeanne and Johann, a program featuring the music of Bach, as seen through a woman's eyes. This musical homage pays tribute to the contribution of Music Director Emerita Jeanne Lamon (1949-2021), who forged a path for women in music in Canada and beyond. The program includes the Ciaccona in D Minor and Vergnügte Ruh from Cantata 170, both in arrangements by Jeanne Lamon, Sinfonia to BWV 249a in an arrangement by former double bassist Alison Mackay, excerpts from Goldberg Variations in a chamber arrangement by Tafelmusik, Sinfonia to Cantata 42, and Orchestral Suite no. 3 in D Major. This concert is part of Montreal Baroque's 2022 edition, Feminine Cadence, which celebrates the thrilling compositions and achievements of women composers and musicians.