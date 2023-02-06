Steinway & Sons Collaboration With Lenny Kravitz Leads To $50K Donation To Harlem School Of The Arts

Steinway & Sons announces a $50,000 donation to Harlem School of the Arts made possible through a unique collaboration with musical icon Lenny Kravitz.

In 2020, Steinway unveiled the Kravitz Grand Limited Edition, ten Model B Steinway grand pianos personally designed by Lenny Kravitz and crafted by the talented artisans at Steinway's historic factory. The donation to Harlem School of the Arts-Kravitz' alma mater-comprises a $5,000 gift for each of the ten Kravitz Grand Limited Editions, following the recent sale of the tenth and final piano in the series.

"Steinway and I both share a belief in the power of music to change lives," said Lenny Kravitz. "Harlem School of the Arts holds a special place in my heart, and we were honored to support the institution together. The school played a role in my evolution as a musician. It's full circle for me and very exciting, to say the least."

Inspired by African themes and the Paris art scene of the 1920s, the Kravitz Grand features hand-carved motifs on the rim, inner lid, and music desk requiring over 200 hours of carving by Steinway artisans. Hand-carved, ebony-finished legs support a case of hard rock maple and rare Macassar ebony that was personally selected by Lenny Kravitz. The ten pianos in this Limited Edition series are each eclectic works of art reflecting visionary design, fine materials, and stunning attention to detail. The Kravitz Grand Limited Editions are also revolutionary Spirio | r pianos, the world's finest high resolution player piano capable of live performance recording and playback.

The Kravitz Grand Limited Editions were meticulously handcrafted, one by one, over the past two years. With the tenth in the series being built and sold, Steinway & Sons will now donate $5,000-the last piece of a cumulative $50,000 total-to Harlem School of the Arts. The organization is one of New York City's pioneering arts institutions focused on preserving access to the arts for every child, transforming the lives of tens of thousands of young people through world-class training in music, dance, theatre, art, and media & design. Harlem School of the Arts is committed to leveling the playing field by empowering young people from across the cultural and socio-economic spectrum.

"From beginning to end, Lenny Kravitz had a vision for this piano and how it could pay tribute to African and European art, music, history, and culture," said Rob Polan, Vice President, Steinway Custom Pianos. "We are very proud that the ten Kravitz Grand Limited Editions have found their permanent homes and that, through this donation, each one will leave a legacy on Harlem School of the Arts."



Since 1853, Steinway pianos have set an uncompromising standard for sound, touch, beauty, and value. Because of a dedication to continuous improvement, today's Steinway remains the choice of 9 out of 10 concert artists, and it is the preferred piano of countless musicians, professional and amateur, throughout the world. For more information, visit www.steinway.com.