State Theatre New Jersey Announces 2022-23 Classical Series

State Theatre New Jersey, fully renovated in 2021, announced its 2022-23 Classical Series featuring three world-renowned international orchestras. The Classical Series includes the Concerto Budapest Symphony Orchestra on January 14, Lviv National Philharmonic Orchestra of Ukraine on February 17, and Daniel Hope - Zurich Chamber Orchestra on March 21. Tickets for all three concerts are on sale now. For more information on the Classical Series go to STNJ.org.

State Theatre New Jersey's Classical Series kicks off on January 14 with one of Hungary's oldest and most vibrant ensembles, the Concerto Budapest Symphony Orchestra. Young Hungarian piano superstar ZoltÃ¡n FejÃ©rvÃ¡ri joins the orchestra as the soloist for Brahms's Piano Concerto No. 1 in D minor. Conducted by AndrÃ¡s Keller, the Concerto Budapest's program also features DvoÅ™Ã¡k's popular New World Symphony.

The second orchestra in the Classical Series on February 17 is the Lviv National Philharmonic Orchestra of Ukraine. Founded in 1902, it is one of the nation's largest and most internationally renowned ensembles. The program includes a chamber symphony by Ukrainian composer Yevhen Stankovych; Grieg's Piano Concerto in A minor with Ukrainian-American piano soloist, Stanislav Khristenko; and Beethoven's Symphony No. 7 in A Major.

The final orchestra in the Classical Series on March 21 is the venerated 76-year-old music institution, Zurich Chamber Orchestra (ZCO), led by Music Director and violinist, Daniel Hope. A protÃ©gÃ© of renowned violinist/conductor Yehudi Menuhin, Hope is the first instrumentalist to be named Music Director of the acclaimed ZCO. Conducting from the violin, Hope leads the orchestra in a program featuring Ralph Vaughan Williams' The Lark Ascending as well as two timeless works for string orchestra-Elgar's exhilarating Introduction and Allegro and Mendelssohn's lively D minor violin concerto.

STNJ'S 2022-23 CLASSICAL SERIES:

Concerto Budapest Symphony Orchestra

Sat, January 14, 2023 at 7:30pm

AndrÃ¡s Keller, Chief Conductor

ZoltÃ¡n FejÃ©rvÃ¡ri, Piano Soloist

Program includes Lehar's Overture from The Merry Widow; Brahms', Piano Concerto No. 1 in D minor, Op. 15: and DvoÅ™Ã¡k's Symphony No. 9 in E minor, Op. 95, B. 178 "From the New World."

Lviv National Philharmonic Orchestra of Ukraine

Fri, February 17, 2023 at 7:30pm

Theodore Kuchar, Principal Guest Conductor

Stanislav Khristenko, Piano Soloist

Program includes Stankovych's Chamber Symphony No. 3 for Flute and String Orchestra; Grieg's Piano Concerto in A minor, Op. 16; and Beethoven's Symphony No. 7 in A Major, Op. 92.

Daniel Hope - Zurich Chamber Orchestra

Tue, March 21, 2023 at 7:30pm

Program includes Elgar's Introduction and Allegro for Strings, Op. 47, Vaughan Williams' The Lark Ascending (version for violin and string orchestra), and Mendelssohn's Concerto for Violin and String Orchestra in D minor.

After major renovations in 2020-2021, State Theatre New Jersey reopened and is celebrating its 100th Anniversary year in a fully renovated theater including newly renovated lobbies, all new restrooms, upgraded HVAC systems, a new elevator for access to all levels, and brand-new theater seats. Originally built as a silent film and vaudeville palace, State Theatre's historic significance was honored by PBS by featuring it in its documentary series, Treasures of New Jersey, in the fall of 2018. "Treasures of New Jersey: State Theatre New Jersey" can be streamed at STNJ.org/explore/treasures-of-new-jersey-documentary. Today, State Theatre is the largest performing arts center in Central New Jersey and has welcomed more than six million people through its doors since reopening as a non-profit performing arts center in 1988. State Theatre New Jersey is a cornerstone of the cultural vitality of Middlesex County and averages a total economic impact on New Brunswick and the surrounding area of more than $18 million a year. The mainstage programs have featured high-caliber artists such as Diana Ross, Tony Bennett, Kevin Hart, Ringo Starr, Melissa Etheridge, John Leguizamo, Harry Connick, Jr., Diana Krall, and Crosby, Stills & Nash. Program offerings include Broadway, orchestra, family, dance, comedy, rock/pop, jazz, Performances for Schools, and Sensory-Friendly Performances.

State Theatre New Jersey's programs are made possible by funds from the New Jersey State Council on the Arts, a partner agency of the National Endowment for the Arts. Grant funding has been provided by the Middlesex County Board of County Commissioners through a grant award from the Middlesex County Cultural and Arts Trust Fund.